IFA and Glanbia clash over dairy giant's plans for US expansion

The IFA and Glanbia have clashed over plans by the dairy giant to launch a new Truly Grass Fed (TGF) consumer brand in the US.

IFA said it was "extremely concerned" that the TGF brand would undermine the lucrative US market for Ornua's Kerrygold dairy range and that Irish farmers would pay the price for any head-to-head battle between the parties.

"IFA strongly supports the Kerrygold brand, which farmers and their co-ops have invested heavily in over the last six decades," IFA stated.

"The concept of marketing and selling Irish dairy products under a common brand, through Ornua, has proven to be a successful model which is envied by many other countries."

However, Glanbia rejected suggestions that the launch of the TGF brand was aimed at muscling in on Kerrygold's share of the US market.

"The TGF brand is not a direct competitor of Kerrygold - it's targeted at a growing niche of informed consumers seeking verifiable claims on their food labels," a spokesman said.

IFA claimed that a retail battle between Ornua and Glanbia had the potential to do significant damage to market returns.

"This issue must be thrashed out between Ornua, Glanbia and other Ornua member co-operatives as relevant.