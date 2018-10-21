'I'd like to see civil servants working 80 hours a week in all weathers'

In advance of Storm Callum making landfall in Waterford , Billy O'Callaghan was preparing to batten down the hatches when we spoke last week.

He had also just completed the prep work on one of his barley fields and was digging out the foundations for a new shed at his farm near Carrick-on-Suir.

The 52-year-old, who runs a dairy, beef and tillage enterprise on his 297-acre farm at Feddans near Rathgormack, in partnership with his brother John, is exasperated by this year's weather.

Despite having around 50 acres under tillage to provide fodder, the O'Callaghans have still had to buy in 50 tonnes of feed so far this year for the herd.

Billy and John milk 90 British Friesians with some Holstein crosses and send the product to Arrabawn. They are happy with the co-op's prices this year and particularly impressed by its pro-farmer ethos.

What Billy is not happy with is the amount of regulation and form-filling being imposed on his enterprise by Agricultural House and its many and varied semi-state affiliates, from Teagasc to Bord Bia, which he says are adding to the desk-bound hours for farmers.

He takes a "pure pro-farmer" stance on the issue, saying that farming should be left to the farmers who know what they are doing and not to well-paid civil servants who wouldn't know how to put up with the vagaries and variables of farming life.

"I would like to see them work 80 hours a week in all weathers for €2.50 an hour," he says.