Wednesday 22 August 2018

ICOS offers grants to rural projects

Paddy Beirne, Knockmaine, Athleague, Co Roscommon and his grandson Kevin pictured with their Champion Galway ram at Roscommon Agricultural Show last weekend
Claire Fox

Applications are due to open shortly for the Golden Jubilee Trust grants which aim to support rural projects of a co-operative nature.

The trust which is run by ICOS accepts applications twice a year and aims to promote clubs, companies or societies that seek to promote and develop agricultural activities in Ireland

The initiative also delivers funding for the provision of halls, schools, recreation centres, gardens, parks and other community schemes.

The Golden Jubilee Trust supports a range of projects including the The Agricultural Museum at Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

It awards an annual grant to the museum for preserving the agricultural heritage in Ireland and educating visitors to the museum on the significance of the agricultural sector to the rural economy.

The Golden Jubilee Trust also sponsors one scholarship under the prestigious Nufield Ireland programme.

ICOS chief finance officer Sinead Farrell said that the awards are a great way of boosting rural Ireland and are open to any project that has a co-operative ethos.

"We get a range of applications each year as long as they are of a co-operative nature," said Ms Farrell.

She added that the grant applications can be received from September 2 to 28 or can be completed on goldenjubileetrust.ie.

For more information on the grant application process those interested should email info@goldenjubileetrust.ie.

