'I had seven siblings and we all worked hard on the farm - we were a tough bunch'

Multi-talented: Colette Deegan says ‘I gave shearing a go at the age of 12 and never looked back’
Claire Fox

Colette Deegan is very well known in sheep-farming circles - she has been crowned Queen of the Shears on nine occasions.

While she doesn't compete any more, she still enjoys shearing her own flock in Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, and for her neighbours, but she acknowledges that there aren't many women shearing nationwide.

"Dad shore sheep always so I gave it a go at the age of 12 and never looked back. I got the hang of it and stayed at it," says the 50-year-old. "I really enjoyed it and did a lot of shearing with the well-known shearer George Graham.

"There are only a handful of women out there shearing competitively. There are more women out there shearing in general though but not entering contests. I do it for fun now.

"It wasn't a chosen career or anything like that. It's very physical."

Colette keeps over 50 mixed Suffolk-cross ewes with a Charollais ram on rented land not too far from her family farm where her father John - a former IFA and ICSA sheep committee member - and mother Lizzy live.

She used to keep cattle and more sheep but had to stop rearing cattle and reduce sheep numbers as it wasn't feasible.

"Lamb prices are dropping all the time so it makes it hard to make a living now. It can be hard for a good, heavy lamb to get even €100 these days. There's so much input costs," she says.

Colette always wanted to be a vet but knew she wouldn't get the grades needed to study it, so for her farming was the best alternative - and an alternative that she truly loves.

"I always worked hard on the farm when I was younger. I had seven siblings and we all worked hard on the farm - we were a tough bunch.

"My mother worked just as hard as my father on the farm too so I knew nothing different other than farm work."

Colette fondly remembers the day that Dr Des Sheridan came to visit her farm to take the photograph, even though it was a rainy day and difficult to get a picture.

"I was happy to do it even though it was a busy time for me as I had a carpenter fixing the roof of one of our sheds," she says.

"I actually really enjoy taking photos myself and it was great to have my dog Fred involved too."

