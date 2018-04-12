Farm Ireland
I am down to my very last bale of silage, warns farmer

Cavan farmer Hugh Farrell. Photo: Lorraine Teevan
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A farmer down to his last bale of silage says worries about the welfare of his animals are always at the back of his mind.

Suckler farmer Hugh Farrell, from Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, said the move to introduce a Fodder Import Scheme was "too late for many farmers".

"We're in a severe crisis. The cattle have to be fed. They're my livelihood but they're not just a number to me," he said.

"We can point the finger all we like but we all lived in hope that the weather would improve. I've never seen bad weather continue as long as it has."

Gerald McTiernan (71), a suckler farmer in Dromahair, Co Leitrim, has been sourcing bales from neighbours and an IFA-led fodder support scheme. He said the current fodder crisis would discourage any young person to get in to farming.

