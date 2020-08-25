Farming

How to secure your fair share after a raw deal on a farm will

Going legal: A court action may be necessary to resolve the expectations and entitlements of the various parties to a will or where there is no will Expand

Over the years in my role as an agricultural expert witness I have encountered many cases of unfair treatment of family members or trusted support people who had a legitimate expectation to benefit from the estate of a deceased person.

Such expectations could be based on promises made during the deceased's lifetime or could be as a result of a child been poorly provided for in comparison to his or her siblings. In many instances, the circumstances may involve a person providing help and support to the deceased during their lifetime well above and beyond the call of duty.

Where such cases end up before the courts, they will generally fall into two categories: