How to optimise grass growth – top tips from this award-winning Tipperary family

Clover-rich pastures, framed by dense hedgerows, along with space for native trees on the periphery. Though measures like these take time, thought and effort to implement, John and Brendan Walsh’s farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary is reaping the rewards.

The family were the 2021 ‘clover and sustainability’ winners in the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition, and the 2017 winners of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Driving up to the Walshes’ farmyard, as the morning fog begins to peel back over the nearby Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountains, it is quickly apparent that the sixth-generation farmers take great pride in their work.

The family hosted a farm walk last week, highlighting the impact that embracing new technologies such as clover, low emissions slurry spreading (LESS), protected urea and enhancing hedgerows can have on overall farm sustainability.

This attitude of embracing new technologies and staying ahead of the curve runs down through the generations on the Teagasc Signpost farm.

“My dad was inventive during his time with clover,” John reveals.

“We always reseeded one field every year. Then one year he said he would keep the clover going and stop spreading chemical fertiliser and instead use pig slurry during the summer.”

Just like his father before him, John and his son Brendan are willing to give new practices a chance. Their latest endeavour is to get the most out of the farm’s slurry.

John had each of the farm’s tanks tested, with the results revealing how greatly the nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) levels can vary between samples, depending on the livestock age profile and ration the animals are being fed.

All results are in units/1,000 gallons — with 1,000 gallons the equivalent of spreading a 50kg bag of fertiliser — and are as follows:

■ the outdoor lagoon N 11.6, P 1.50, K 10.90;

■ the dry cow tank N 26.92, P 3.84, K 32.60;

■ the weanlings on 1.5kg of ration tank N 35.49, P 7.15, K 37.66;

■ the finishing cattle on 6kg of ration tank N 45.40, P 9.66, K 42.04.

John is using this new data to decide where best to apply slurry from each tank. In turn, this will result in overall greater utilisation of the NPK constituents and offer better grass growth.

The Walshes’ farm is made up of 80.2ha (198ac) of owned land and 21.8ha (54ac) of leased land, with natural forestry covering 2.4ha.

The whole farm stocking rate is 2.3LU/ha and the milking platform is 57.9ha, with a stocking rate of 2.64 LU/ha.

The land is free-draining with the exception of 8ha of heavy ground in the north of the farm. The yard is in the middle of the milking platform. Paddock size varies across the farm.

Some of the 153-cow herd

The herd is made up of 153 cows with an EBI of €185. In 2021, 525kg milk solids per cow was achieved, with 740kg of meal fed per cow on average.

Brendan’s meal estimate for 2022 is 830kg/cow but he hopes to cut this figure back to 600kg/cow in future.

“Summer is the heaviest time for meal feeding. May can be a dry month and there’s no hope of pulling down from there,” he says.

The average milk price received by the farm in 2021 was 42c/l from Dairygold. SCC was at its lowest ever for the farm at 53,000 cells/ml last year.

Fully embracing clover can make a real impact on nitrogen use

The herd has a 367-day calving interval. The spring six-week calving rate was 84pc and the median calving date is February 9.

“My focus is on fat, protein and maintenance when looking at a replacement EBI. I’m not too bothered about milk kilos. The main aim is milk solids,” Brendan says.

“We made good gains on protein from 2016 to 2020. Fat progress has been made in the last 2-4 years.

“Effort is needed to pull out good percentages, you can’t just go on what’s recommended, you have to see what suits your herd. A lot of poor bulls with high volumes aren’t suitable for us.

“Sexed semen has been used on heifers, with promising results. We used fixed-time AI and bred half to sexed semen and half to conventional.

“Conception rate was 75pc to sexed semen and 68pc to conventional. More than likely we will use more sexed semen next year in heifers.”

Days at grass ranges between 280-290, with the farm growing 13.5t DM/ha in 2021 from 165kg N/ha.

The first fertiliser goes out in February and March, with the spring rotation seeing 40pc of the farm grazed by March 1.

While running an intense dairy enterprise, the Walshes have made space for nature with healthy hedgerows and forested boundaries

The second rotation begins at the start of April. Non-clover paddocks get 0.7 units of N/ac/day on average during the summer rotation.

During the autumn rotation, 29 units of N are applied per acre in August and September. Most of farm isclosed off in October.

The paddocks are 63pc with clover — this was achieved through 94pc reseeding and 6pc over-sowing. The aim by 2025 is to have 80pc of paddocks with clover.

Grass varieties used include abergain, aberclyde, astonenergy, aberchoice, astonconquerer, abermagic and drumbo. Clover varieties used include aberace, aberherald, chieftain and crusader.

The first grazing of a new clover sward takes place at 88kg DM/ha, with silage cuts avoided for the first 12 months at least.

Reduced shading is targeted over winter, achieved through closing later in the final rotation and grazing early in the spring.

“My general rule of thumb is week five post-emergence, ???? is applied on clover reseeds and week six the cows are in grazing no matter what’s on the paddock,” John said.

“The most important thing is to get it cleaned off like a lawn and get back in again after 14 days. Whatever weeds are there will be there after five weeks.”

Hedgerows are healthy and mature, flush with berries coming into the colder shoulder of the year

Brendan believes regular grass measuring through PastureBase is critical to any farm’s overall grassland management strategy.

“In 2014, we started measuring grass. Now, it’s one of the most important hours spent in the week because it sets up your decisions for the next five days,” he says.

“Once the walk is done you have the plan in front of you.

“We measure every five days in the summer. If I leave it for a week or more, an awful lot can change in that time. More walks gives you more options on what you can do.

“You can identify poor-performing paddocks and move to wherever the wedge tells you.”

With the high inclusion of clover in swards returning many positives for the Walshes’ farm, John and Brendan are concerned about bloat.

“We recently lost two cows to bloat, with the latest loss three weeks ago,” says ???. “We usually put up strip wire for 1½-2 hour grazing, which forces the cows to eat everything.This has served us well but it didn’t work in this case.

“At the moment they are not drinking a whole pile of water so it is hard to use additives in the drinkers. You need to get fibre in the diet during these times.

“We offer straw at the gap in the fields to help provide fibre. They are eating it like silage, devouring it, two bales per day, and we’re still watching them for bloat at the minute.

“On a ryegrass field the amount of straw being eaten was halved straight away, which proved it for us that fibre is the issue.

“Bloat is an obvious negative and we expect another case. It’s very difficult and I don’t wish it on anyone. You have to mitigate against it the best you can.

“Ultimately with clover, though, the advantages outweigh the negatives.”

Each additional day at pasture will be worth €3/hd in 2023 – Teagasc

Farm walk attendees listen intently as Grassland Agro's Seán McMahon discusses the impact of soil compaction

Teagasc has revised its estimate of each additional day at pasture to be worth over €3/animal/day for the 2023 season as input costs rise.

Grainne Hurley, Teagasc advisor on the Dairygold Joint Programme, urged farmers to start closing up in order to have grass available next spring.

Rotation length currently should be a minimum of 30 days and farmers should start closing from October 5-15 on dry farms, and a week earlier on heavy farms, she outlined.

Every day delay in closing reduces spring grass supply, and 60-65pc of the overall area should be closed by November 1, according to Teagasc.

Rainy day spring paddocks along with clover paddocks and reseeds should be closed by late October. Grazed grass is a more valuable feed in spring than autumn grass.

AIB agri advisor Liam Phelan was also on hand, warning farmers of fluctuating markets and how this may impact new projects.

He advised farmers to take a 10-15pc contingency on any new loans.

“You don’t want to realise, oh I’m undercooked here. Cost it as best you can and build on a cushion of 15pc as we are in strange times.”

Grassland Agro’s Seán McMahon urged farmers to put soil sampling to use in order to get the most out of fertiliser application and in turn grass growth.

“No point doing a soil sample to then put it in the top drawer gathering dust. Put a plan in place,” he said.

“If you don’t have up-to-date soil samples, get them up to date. If you have poor soil fertility, don’t test every year, you’ll frustrate yourself. Progress can be slow.”

He advises the optimum time to do soil sampling on farms is from Christmas week into early January.