How to optimise grass growth – top tips from this award-winning Tipperary family

The Walshes have stayed ahead of the curve by embracing new technologies – such as clover, LESS, protected urea and hedgerows – that improve sustainability as well as productivity

John Walsh and his son Brendan on their farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. Photos: Niall Hurson

John Walsh and his son Brendan on their farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. Photos: Niall Hurson

John Walsh and his son Brendan on their farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. Photos: Niall Hurson

John Walsh and his son Brendan on their farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary. Photos: Niall Hurson

Clover-rich pastures, framed by dense hedgerows, along with space for native trees on the periphery. Though measures like these take time, thought and effort to implement, John and Brendan Walsh’s farm in Ballylooby, Co Tipperary is reaping the rewards.

The family were the 2021 ‘clover and sustainability’ winners in the Grassland Farmer of the Year competition, and the 2017 winners of the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

