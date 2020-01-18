How to make the most of nature's liquid gold

There are many negative consequences associated with poor colostrum management which may result in failure of passive transfer (FPT) of immunity.

Good colostrum management is achieved by following the Animal Health Ireland 'Colostrum 1, 2, 3 rule': feed a calf the first milk the cow produces, within two hours of birth and feed three litres.

There is no transfer of antibodies between the cow and calf before it is born - the calf is almost entirely dependent on the absorption of antibodies from colostrum for immunity in early life.

Colostrum quality should be assessed before feeding as it is the one unknown when it comes to colostrum management. If the colostrum quality is poor this can cause FPT.

A Brix refractometer is a cheap, fast and reliable piece of equipment which can be used on-farm to test colostrum quality. Values over 22pc indicate good-quality colostrum which is suitable to give to a calf for its first feed; if the colostrum is less than 22pc it should not be used as a first feed.

Colostrum quality is affected by a number of factors such as time interval from calving to collection. Antibody levels reduce once a cow is calved more than nine hours, so bear this in mind when cows calve early in the evening and are not milked until the following morning.

Other factors include lactation number and month of calving, as cows which calve at the end of the season tend to have colostrum with fewer antibodies.

Typically about 20pc of the herd will have poor-quality colostrum. Have a supply of good-quality colostrum stored in a fridge/freezer which can be used as a substitute if colostrum quality is too poor to use.

Although the antibody content halves between the first and the second milking, transition milk is nutritionally superior to whole milk and should be fed to calves for at least two to three days after their colostrum feed.

Hygiene

Hygiene is also critically important. The implements with the highest levels of bacteria were the bottle and teat and the stomach tube.

These are generally the items used to feed the calf its first colostrum feed; dirty, contaminated feeding equipment immediately puts the newborn calf at a disadvantage.

Colostrum needs to be collected hygienically and stored in clean containers. It will last for up to a year in a freezer or up to 48 hours in a fridge once stored within three hours of collection.

Emer Kennedy and John Barry are Teagasc research officers at the Animal & Grassland Research and Innovation Centre, Moorepark, Co Cork

Indo Farming