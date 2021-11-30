How this Wicklow farm is making a living from a festive favourite

Tony Kinlan and his family have transformed their farm in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains, into a festive hub where they now grow thousands of Christmas trees. This is their fifth year opening their family farm to the public, having gradually incorporated trees into the farm since 2005.

The farm has been in our family for hundreds of years. My grandfather was a sheep farmer and my Dad, Seamus is too,” says Tony.

Expand Close Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Aerial.ie / Facebook

"Dad had been selling Christmas trees on the side since the mid ‘80s and when he had a few repeat customers built up he began planting some of his own, on part of the farm.

"In 2005 he decided to plant some of our grassland fields in Christmas trees, knowing that the market was there. He sold out the existing stock and planted the trees.”

The Kinlan’s had previously kept a large flock of Wicklow Cheviots and made the switch to Shropshires following the extending of their Christmas tree plantations.

"Sheep farming is in our DNA so we wanted to preserve this aspect of the farm while also exploring something new. Shropshire sheep, by their nature, were the perfect fit for us because they are known to compliment Christmas trees.

Expand Close Shropshire sheep graze. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

"They graze on the grass in between and around the Christmas trees and eat any weeds they come across. They don’t tend to flock as it’s not such a strong instinct for them so they are always nicely dispersed among the trees. They don’t eat the Christmas trees either, and they eliminate the need for us to use chemicals or artificial means of cleaning or managing the farmland where the Christmas trees grow.”

Tony says the transition to Christmas tree farming has been gradual as demand has increased over the years. They continued selling the trees via wholesale and via rental units in Dublin as Seamus had previously been doing.

As Seamus became increasingly aware of the demand for his Christmas trees however, he decided to bring business back to the farm and begin retailing straight from there. Before welcoming the public however, there was a lot of preparation work to be done.

Expand Close Welcome sign at Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

"We decided to add another avenue to the business and offer a “choose and cut” service whereby people could come to the farm, choose their own tree, have it harvested and enjoy some festive refreshments along the way. Keeping all this in mind, we had to build roadways through the farm to facilitate harvesting and our new choose and cut experience.

"We also had to build a palletising area where freshly cut trees could be temporarily placed, prior to being taken away as well as building a few yards to create ample working space” says Tony.

The Kinlan’s opened their farm gates to the public for the first time five years ago and their new seasonal venture has proven extremely popular with all who visit.

Expand Close Emma Hall, aged 7, with her sister, Aoife, aged 10, brother, Ethan, 10, and sister, Olivia, aged 10, pick their Christmas tree. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

They buy their trees as four year old plants, from Denmark and the Republic of Georgia where they attend Christmas tree suppliers markets yearly, as members of the Irish Christmas Tree Growers Association.

"We grow two types of trees, Nobel Fir and Nordmann trees. We do this to accommodate for personal preferences when it comes to Christmas trees,” says Tony.

"Nobel Firs have a really strong Christmassy smell. Some people value this when choosing their tree while others don’t. Nordmann trees have a more subtle scent while they also have a fuller appearance with more branches. Some people prefer this over the Christmassy scent from the Nobel Fir. It’s all down to personal preference and that’s why we grow both.”

Expand Close Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Aerial.ie / Facebook

Tony says Christmas trees take on average, 12 years to reach ideal harvest height and condition. “We get them when they’re 4 years old and then we keep them in the ground for around 8 years.”

When visitors arrive at the Kinlan’s festive farm business, now branded Wicklow Way Christmas Trees, they get to walk through the forest and choose their own tree before having it freshly harvested. While waiting on their tree to be harvested, they get to enjoy complementary festive treats including hot chocolate and mince pies.

“There was an old cottage already on the farm so we used to bring people there at first while they were waiting on their tree to be prepared for taking home. As we outgrew the cottage, we renovated a double decker bus, adding lights and appealing touches and we used this too as a space where visitors could wait for their tree and enjoy their refreshments,” says Tony.

Expand Close Florrie Neacsa serves hot chocolate. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

As the business has grown, Seamus and Tony have built a lean-to shed as an added visitor space. They’ve decorated the area making it warm and welcoming to all who grace the Christmas tree farm.

The Kinlan’s use a netter to bag their trees before they are taken away by the customers. “Most people will tie the Christmas tree to their roof and will have their own ropes and stays with them. We provide ties to help secure the trees also. Some people will also bring a trailer if the tree is considerably tall and then on the other hand, some trees can be fitted into a car,” says Tony.

A lot of work goes into growing and preparing these Christmas must-haves and Tony says maintenance work is on-going throughout the year.

“Christmas trees require work to get them right and we pride ourselves on producing only top quality trees. Base pruning is very important when growing Christmas trees. This essentially means going round each tree and making sure the bottom whirl isn’t getting too wide. This is done in the end of December and beginning of January,” says Tony.

Expand Close Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Aerial.ie / Facebook

"Bud picking then starts in April or May when you have to break off new growth towards the top of the tree to ensure the desirable shape is achieved. It’s a method of sending energy back down the tree to create a nice, full appearance.

"Christmas trees are susceptible to aphids which are insects that suck on the trees. We buy boxes of ladybirds to counteract this as ladybirds eat aphids.

Tony says he has always helped on the farm and with the business but has really had to step up this year as his father has been recovering from ill health. “Dad got sick around Halloween and has had a very difficult time but fortunately he is making a good recovery. I’ve taken over while he focuses on getting back to full health.”

Expand Close Tony Kinlan and his mother, Marilyn. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

With Christmas tree owners always on the lookout for ways to best preserve their trees, Tony says the best piece of advice he can give, is to keep it simple.

“It all comes down to good hydration from the get-go. If you cut a tree and leave it for more than 24 hours, sap can build up and create a barrier for taking in water. So, we advise bringing your freshly cut tree straight home and putting it in a water stand and keeping the water levels topped up from then on. Some people say adding sugar helps to preserve trees but the best thing anyone can do is just keep the tree well hydrated.”

Expand Close Hazel Quigley holding Ruby Sue at Wicklow Way Christmas Tree Farm. Photo: Damien Eagers Photography / Facebook

The Kinlan’s also run another farm business as of last year, in the form of a campsite. Tony says it came about as a natural progression. “My mum, Marilyn has always ran our farm house as a B&B. We’re nestled in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains amid rolling farm land and on the famous Wicklow Way walking trail. We’ve often had guests from the B&B ask us if we knew of anywhere they could pitch a tent and there was nowhere around here that they could do that. So, during lockdown last year, we started a new venture and created a 12-bay campsite with communal showers and toilets and a campfire and BBQ area,” says Tony.

"It’s a completely separate business to the Christmas trees and it’s been going great. Our farm is situated in such an amazing location that we knew we had to share it in more ways than one.”