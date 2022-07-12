How this organic farmer is reaping the rewards of a mixed farm system

At a recent event held on his farm in Portgloriam, just outside Kilcock in Co Kildare, the crowd were observing the excellent quality of Alan Mooney’s organic cereals while he declared: “‘It is not over until the fat lady sings’ to use a popular phrase, and what I mean by that is the crops can look absolutely fantastic in the field but occasionally they might not bushel out as much as you would like, so I normally reserve judgement until the combine has been and gone.”

Alan has been farming organically since 2009 and he operates a mixed farm of 150 acres with crops and livestock. In 2018, he obtained biodynamic certification with the Irish Organic Association. This was a market-based decision as it enabled him to supply biodynamic barley to Waterford Distillery for their Luna biodynamic whisky.

Traditionally, Alan’s farm was a cattle fattening farm with some equine enterprises. Alan took over in 1982 and describes it then as “a medium input beef and tillage enterprise”. Alan converted to organic farming mainly to reduce inputs and farm in a more sustainable manner in line with nature. Currently, the farm comprises 12ac of old permanent grass, 25ac of multi-species swards, 17ac of red clover, 50ac of spring barley, 19ac of spring oats and 25ac of winter oats. In terms of livestock, there are 50 yearlings, six two-year olds, two cows, a calf and a bull.

Alan Mooney on his farm in Portgloriam, Co Kildare

Alan Mooney on his farm in Portgloriam, Co Kildare

Alan spent much of his career working as a County Veterinary Officer in Kildare and has an obvious interest in animal welfare and livestock production. “The cattle are a mixture with traditional breeds like Aberdeen Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn and Galloways being the main types. I also have about nine Aubracs to add to the mix.”

“For me it is important to source weanlings off other organic farmers as over the years you build up good working relationships with farmers supplying you, and that ensures quality in the whole system. I generally buy animals when they are 6-8 months old and then finish them at different stages depending on the requirements of individual animals.

“They are predominantly finished off red clover silage, particularly the ones that I know will finish quickly. If required, I will use a mix of oats, barley, wheat and triticale for some animals for approximately 6-8 weeks in the finishing period. All of my cattle are sold to Slaney Foods in Bunclody for their organic market,” says Alan. A mixed farm is generally common practice in organic farming and is an approach which Alan enjoys. “Cereals and animals are mutually beneficial in terms of nutrient management and recycling. The manure from the animals is priceless in terms of adding nutrients and organic matter to your soil.

“When I initially converted to organic farming, I made the soil my focus and luckily, I am blessed with heavy loam soil which produces excellent crops. Soil samples here have always returned low index levels, so now I tend to rely more on visual observation of crops, and I aim to supply what the soil needs by making nutrients more available in tandem with crop requirements.

Alan Mooney, who made the switch to organic farming in 2009.

Alan Mooney, who made the switch to organic farming in 2009.

“I work in conjunction with a neighbouring farmer, to apply specific biodynamic preparations before sowing and throughout the growing season, and I have really been impressed with the results so far. I don’t think about it too much but crop performance and yields are all very acceptable, and what really stands out is the crop uniformity, so that is enough for me to continue with the practice,” says Alan.

When many farmers convert to organic production, weed control in cereals is cited as one of their main concerns. Alan’s crops showed very little weed populations. “The one weed that does proliferate are docks so I have done a lot of work over the years to remove them, from hand weeding to using cover crops and biodynamic preparations to try to remedy the imbalances that allows them to flourish.

“They are not really that much of a problem as come harvest time they will pass through the combine and don’t really interfere too much but I suppose it is more of a visual thing with me. I know as organic farmers we are supposed to be tolerant of a certain amount of weeds, so I am working on that. Otherwise, there are no persistent weed problems here which again I contribute to good soil functionality.”

Crop yields are something else that concerns farmers making the transition to organic farming. Alan averages 2.5t/ac for his winter oats, with spring oats generally yielding approximately 2t, spring barley is less with last year’s heritage variety yielding 1.6t/ac. “For me, those are very acceptable yields when you compare the volume of inputs on this farm.

“The beauty of working in an organic, and especially a biodynamic, system is that if you can get your soil working well, it is half the battle. Then good crop and/or animal husbandry will take care of the rest.

“Crop rotation is also very important. For example, while this ground and location is very suitable for winter crops, I have to be careful sowing too much winter oats due to the threat of oat mosaic virus so keeping a close eye on rotations is key.

“Red clover is a crucial component of my rotation, and I generally cut silage twice a year averaging nine bales to the acre for the first cut and 7/8 for the second cut. Then I graze the crop for the rest of the season. It is excellent to finish animals and also supply organic nitrogen to the soil.

“I think that we are only beginning to understand the wonders of this crop and indeed multi-species swards and their benefits in a biologically active soil. I always feel that I could learn more and continue to enjoy trying new things and taking on new challenges, while also keeping my farming system as simple as possible.”

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie