How opening up to the public has proved a real winner for this Donegal farm

'It’s in our blood to keep the farm going'

Edel is looking to develop the farm so it can stay open in winter

Fun for all the family: Edel Carty shows off some of the animals on the open farm. Photos: Denise Sweeney (Swarber photography)

When TB wiped out two-thirds of Edel Carty’s home farm over a decade ago, the family were “forced to diversify or lose everything”.

The farm in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal was home to 300 cattle and a flock of commercial birds at the time and Edel (née Patton) says “one of the most heartbreaking things to ever happen the family” is the reason the farm is now “one of the county’s largest open farms”.

“At the same time as the TB hit us, there was talk of the avian flu and what it could do to our flock of birds.

“Mum had started the flock with just 30 hens and had built up the flock to the thousands and was selling eggs to local shops.

“We feared if we didn’t diversify we would lose everything.”

Edel says the TB diagnosis was a huge shock to the system and a big financial blow.

“I remember Dad had to put a cow on the trailer that had just calved that morning.

“He had just been to the mart and bought 16 replacement heifers and had paid big money for them. Then he only got half the value of what they were worth when we went down.

“Dad was in bits and to be honest the farm was no longer viable as it was.”

Edel had been working as a safety officer for the off-shore oil and gas industry but decided to put her career on hold to help save the farm.

After putting in “a ton of time and research”, she and her family decided to open the farm as an adventure centre and open farm.

“Mum, Dad and I travelled all over the UK because there was no standard in Ireland for open farms at the time.

“We wanted to ensure that if we were going to build something and totally transform our farm, we were doing it correctly and to a standard.

“There was no legislation in place for open farms in Ireland at the time but there was in the UK.”

The family faced “a lot of stumbling blocks along the way”, mostly because of the farm’s location.

“We are in a listed area with buildings of historical and architectural interest — Wardtown Castle is on our land — so getting permission to build and develop anything was a big challenge.

“We were very restricted on what we could do because of the heritage of the area so the process from planning to building took years.”

Edel and her family began by converting an existing farm building into a small party room to host children’s gatherings.

They then converted their turf shed into a coffee shop and built on a play area where their old cattle crush had been.

“We had to do an awful lot of work to the farm to get it to a point where we were happy to open to the public.

“The work was extensive and the contractor was here for a year.

“The sheds along the front of the farm are where Dad’s home house was. We did things bit by bit and started with just one small party room. Then when school tours got busy we got ‘change of use permission’ for other farm buildings and converted them too.”

They converted one of the fields into a large outdoor play area and installed wooden play equipment, a sandpit, a zip-line and tube slides.

They also built a new shed for indoor play equipment and this year they added a tractor track where children can drive toy tractors and trailers and machinery outside at the back of the farm.

“One of our biggest investments was the three real diggers we bought directly from JCB. That was quite a chunk of our budget,” says Edel.

“JCB diggers normally have foot throttles but we wanted to ensure that any child that could walk could use them so we got JCB to modify them to work on restricted hand throttles. They are stationary but the buckets are mobile so that children can scoop the gravel and stones in front of them.”

On the animal front, Castle Adventure Open Farm, which has been open for seven years, has a range of animals from native to exotic, kept in a purpose-built shed with individual pens and enclosures.

“We have pigs, rabbits, a skunk, an emu, goats, alpacas, lamas, a rooster and birds,” says Edel.

“Each pen has a glass window so that children can see into the pen without having to be lifted up.

“It’s the little things like that that make it easier for parents on a day out. If you’re thinking of opening your farm to the public like we have, there’s no point in just gearing it towards children. It needs to be geared towards families and people of all ages and capabilities. Everyone is included here.”

The farm recently got its zoo licence because even though they won’t be housing any large zoo animals, they want to “try to keep the accreditation of the farm up and strive further all the time”.

“In business, if you don’t get ahead of the pack you won’t survive,” says Edel. “Every year we try to push ourselves further. We developed the tractor track out the back of the farm this year.”

On a typical day, around 450 people walk through the gates of the adventure farm, and on days when it hosts events, up to 1,500 people visit.

“We hold several events every year — they’re what keeps us going, even though they’re costly to run.

“One of our biggest events is our Grassmen event — 3,500 people came to it last year. We have machinery demonstrations, live band and activities — it’s a brilliant day out. Local contractors come and display their machinery and explain about how it works and the children get to see first-hand the grass on our farm being mowed.

“Everything is covered in the ticket price and general admission is €8.50 and under twos go free.

“The only thing that costs extra is the diggers; we charge €2 for five minutes, just to cover the cost of the diesel. People can bring picnics instead of eating from our coffee shop to save on money.”

While they originally thought they would employ two or three people, they now have 17.

“It’s all local people,” says Edel. “There’s people still here that started with us seven years ago and it’s great to see that our farm can now provide local jobs because the local community has been so supportive of us since we opened up.

“The farm is still very family-orientated and we all play our part.

“My brother Brendan looks after the hens and the cattle. He runs the poultry farm which started with mum’s 35 hens and now there’s 35,000 on the farm. He supplies eggs to shops throughout the county.

“Michael, another brother, helps look after the cattle and does a lot of our carpentry on the open farm while my other brother Hugh John Jnr keeps sheep on the farm.

“Sinead, my sister, is the veterinary nurse, always on call to keep a check on the animals. The farm is central to our family unit and it’s great that it could remain that way even after everything it has been through.

“It’s in our blood to keep the farm going, our grandfather and great-grandfather worked so hard for the wee bits they added to the farm and we wanted to try and keep the legacy going.”

Q&A: ‘We only charge €8 for people to come — it takes a lot of €8 to make up the half a million we spent’

What level of start-up costs did you incur in setting up the business?

It took €500,000.

How long did it take to get the business off the ground?

It was five years from when we had the idea until we opened our doors. We had to do so much research and work to get it to a point where we were happy to open.

Was planning permission required?

We put in plans that were rejected first because of the heritage situation — we were rejected four times in total.

I know a number of people who tried to open up farms but it’s not that easy to do correctly.

You need to have the pay value for people when they come in. You need to cater your business not just around the child but around the whole family.

Was financing readily available?

No, it was difficult to get financing but the Donegal Local Development Company got on board, which made it easier.

You are taking a massive gamble charging only €8 for people to come — it takes a lot of €8 to make up the half a million we spent.

Was grant aid available?

Yes, we got a grant for a certain percentage of the cost. It’s not just a matter of applying and getting it granted — you need to build the farm to certain criteria. There’s a lot of red tape.

What has been your biggest challenge since opening up?

Trying to navigate the business through Covid. The first year we remained closed and that was tough because we still had all the overheads and the animals still needed to be fed and we still needed the staff to feed them.

What are the future plans for the farm?

We need to develop the farm so that we can stay open during winter. The location is a challenge. People flock here during the summer when it’s nice and sunny but then during the colder months there are no visitors.

It’s also a challenge training up staff all summer and then having no work for them over the winter — you run the risk of losing them.

If you could go back in time, is there anything you would do differently?

No, because the challenges you face are there for a reason. Getting over them makes you stronger.

If your business has an issue, you have to deal with it — don’t sweep it under the carpet and pretend it didn’t happen, or you’ll never learn.