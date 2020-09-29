Farming

How farmers lost control of the beef industry in the 1970s

After a spate of meat plant takeovers, farmers once controlled more than 60pc of the national kill, but a conflict between the live export trade and processors ended it all

Maurice Colbert believes that the conflict between beef processing and the live export trade was one of the biggest contributors to the downfall of the farmer control of the meat factories at the time Expand

Martin Ryan

Fifty years ago, Irish farmers were a force to reckon with in controlling beef processing in this country, with two in every three beef animals being slaughtered in processing plants which they owned and controlled.

A little more than a decade later, the dream — which had been enthusiastically supported by more than 50,000 farmers — had been shattered.

So what was it about the ‘one decade wonder’, that farmers believed so strongly would change their fortunes in beef production for the future, and ended up leaving memories that for many were best forgotten?