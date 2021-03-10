How exiting a farm company allows parents to give the next generation a valuable financial ‘leg-up’

Farming couples approaching retirement have options to unlock all the cash and asset value of their farming company

One of the first questions I am asked by those people considering the option of forming a limited company is how to exit the company if the need should arise in the future.

In situations where succession is more or less assured, this question generally will not arise as the company will continue on into the next generation by means of the shares in the company transferring to the successor.

However, the question can be very pertinent for those who may not have an obvious successor as the day may dawn when the company is no longer appropriate to their needs.

Such a situation could arise where the farmer has reached a stage in his or her life where they decide to retire and scale down the farming operation, and perhaps rent out some or all of the land.

In such a situation the company may offer no tax advantage and yet may have accumulated substantial assets that the farmer may wish to get his hands on.

The question is how best can this be achieved and the answer is best illustrated by way of the following example.

I should stress that the foundations to a satisfactory exit plan will be laid the day the company is formed in terms of ensuring that the allocation of shares takes into account the family circumstances and future plans.

CASE STUDY

Joe & Mary Farmer are dairy farmers in their late sixties and have been trading as a company for over 15 years.

The company has accumulated stock and machinery worth €300,000 in market value, and it has bought and paid for 40 acres of land which cost €400,000 and is now worth €500,000. In addition, the company has cash reserves of €250,000. This gives the company a total value of €1.05m.

The company does not owe any money and Joe and Mary have decided to cease the dairy operation and lease out their jointly owned land which will yield a tax-free rent of €40,000 per annum.

They have three children, all of whom have off-farm careers and young families. None of their children are interested in taking over the farm.

Joe and Mary would like to give each of their children some financial assistance as they are all at a stage in life where they could do with a good ‘leg-up’.

The manner in which the company is wound down will determine how soon this can happen and how much they can give.

I will outline the various options open to Joe and Mary in regard to winding down the company and releasing the equity contained therein.

Option A The company would dispose of the stock and any unnecessary machinery and run a small beef operation on the 40 acres.

The company will pay Joe and Mary combined salaries up to a level that would fully utilise their low tax bands.

So, if we assume that Joe & Mary’s only non-company taxable income comprises state pensions, they would be able to extract approximately €44,000 per annum at the low tax band leaving them with approximately €34,000 after tax and USC.

Assuming that the company made little or no profit from the beef enterprise, the cash reserves after selling the stock and machinery would be wound down over 12 years at which point the company would own nothing other than the 40 acres of land.

This option would allow Joe & Mary give approximately €12,000 per year to each of their children in a partially tax efficient manner by utilising the small gift exemption. However, it does not afford the opportunity of giving them a lump sum which is really what the parents would prefer.

Extracting a lump sum of cash from the company is not possible without incurring additional income tax which will be at the 40pc rate (plus levies) where the 20pc tax band is exceeded.

Option B Liquidating the company appears to be the most tax-efficient option that will unlock all of the cash and asset value held in the company.

This will involve disposing of the land at current market value regardless of whether it is bought by Joe & Mary or by an unrelated party.

The company will be liable to Capital Gains Tax @ 33pc on the €100k gain arising from the disposal of the land.

The total value of the company amounts to a total of €1.05m, as detailed earlier, so Joe and Mary will be liable to Capital Gains Tax on the liquidation of their shares in the company worth €1.05m.

The good news for Joe & Mary is that the rate of Capital Gains Tax is 10pc on gains of up to €1m as they will qualify for Entrepreneur Relief resulting in the total tax cost associated with liquidation of the company being €138k.

There may be further opportunities for Joe and Mary to reduce the tax bill by utilising reliefs such as:

nCapital Gains Tax Retirement Relief on up to €500k each of the value of the company shares that relates to relevant business assets, i.e., land, stock and machinery.

nThey could pay themselves a tax-exempt lump sum on termination of their employment with the company.

The basic exemption is €10,160, plus €765 for each complete year that they have worked with the company.

In Joe & Mary’s case this could amount to €21,635 each.

nThe company could make a significant contribution to their executive pension funds.

The important message to be drawn from this example is that Joe and Mary accumulated €1.05m in asset value within a limited company environment which otherwise would have been half that amount if they had been trading as sole traders or even as partners.

Notwithstanding the relatively modest cost of ceasing the company one would have to conclude that Joe and Mary’s decision to form a company in the first instance was a very wise one from a wealth creation and tax- efficiency point of view.

Online Editors