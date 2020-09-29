How 1970s farmers became meat in the sandwich

Fifty years ago, Irish farmers were a force to reckon with in controlling beef processing in this country, with two in every three beef animals being slaughtered in processing plants which they owned and controlled.

A little more than a decade later, the dream — which had been enthusiastically supported by more than 50,000 farmers — had been shattered.

So what was it about the ‘one decade wonder’, that farmers believed so strongly would change their fortunes in beef production for the future, and ended up leaving memories that for many were best forgotten?

Half a century later, some of those same farmers who had invested in the dream of controlling the beef factories, now in their elder years, and their successors, frequently picket the processors’ premises to demand a better deal for their livestock.

Retired Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) official Maurice Colbert worked with the farmers at the coalface of trying to bring their dream to fruition in the late sixties and seventies.

“The big threat that was over the heads of beef farmers at that time was that they believed that a US company, or some other international processor, was going to set up in the beef processing sector in Ireland and they were very concerned that they would have no control over it,” he said.

“I believe that the move by farmers into the beef industry at that time was a knee-jerk reaction to the fear of some international operating taking control of the Irish beef industry processing which they felt would be very detrimental for the producers.

“Looking back, the farmers’ plan was not properly thought out and should never have happened because it lacked the proper structure to succeed and it became a missed opportunity.

“One of the big problems was that the whole process lacked proper planning. It was being led by a couple of people in agriculture who were very well intentioned and firmly believed that they would make a better future for the farmers, but they could not do it all.”

Meat factories

The enthusiasm by farmers countrywide in the late 1960s for the proposal to acquire a 35pc stake in the beef processing sector by the takeover of the IMP plants was euphoric.

“The owners of IMP, Terry Kennedy and Frank Quinn indicated their intention to withdraw from beef processing because of the ending of the tax holiday as an exporting company and it was seen as an opportunity for Irish farmers to acquire a 35pc interest in the national kill,” says Colbert.

“The farmers feared the dire prospect of a US company such as Swifts entering the Irish sector and believed that this had to be avoided at all costs.”

The response from farmers to the fundraising campaign was phenomenal. Within months, more than 40,000 farmers across the 26 counties had contributed £3m which was more than had been invested by farmers in the entire co-op sector in Ireland over the previous 80 years.

The farmers acquired the IMP plants at Leixlip, Co Kildare and Grand Canal Street, Dublin and subsequently proceeded to build the processing factory at Middleton, Co Cork.

By the early 1970s Clover Meats at Waterford and Limerick was a farmer-owned Co-Operative; IMP at Grand Canal Street, Dublin and Leixlip, Co Kildare was purchased by farmers from private enterprise in a drive led by Cork Marts Co-Op, the largest livestock marketing Co-op in the country, based in the Munster region.

Shortly afterwards, Meadow Meats at Rathdowney was acquired by the Co-Op-run Golden Vale Marts Group, the second largest livestock marketing group in the country.

The IMP plants at Grand Canal Street and Leixlip had processing capacity for 35pc of the national kill. Clover Meats handled a further 20pc and Meadow Meats added to the controlling share which the farmers held.

Between them, they had the capacity to handle over 60pc of the national beef kill at that time, which left them in a very strong position to effectively control the sector.

In addition, Kerry Group, Dairygold Co-Op and Avonmore-Waterford Group (Glanbia) have each had some involvement in the red meat sector, little of which has been continued.

Colbert believes that the conflict between beef processing and the live export trade was one of the biggest contributors to the downfall of the farmer control of the meat factories at the time.

“I think that some of the farmers wanted to have it both ways. They wanted to sell their cattle to the factory for a good price, but they also wanted to be able to benefit from the live export trade by selling through the marts when that suited them. That was not a workable situation.

“I remember being out canvassing for IMP and farmers were asking me if the factory was going to be controlled by Cork Marts and at that time farmers were given a cast-iron assurance that each would go their separate ways, once the beef sector was up and running because the mart had an interest in the live export trade and that was not going to be compatible with the processing of beef.

“It never happened. I am not saying that Cork Marts brought down IMP, because they had put a lot of work into the takeover process, but the two (mart and beef processing) were not compatible and I am convinced that the conflict certainly contributed to the failure of the venture.

“There was a clear conflict of interest between the involvement in the live exports and the supply of cattle to the beef processing plant which worked against IMP succeeding at that time.

“Looking back on it, it is very questionable that the IMP structure ever had the expertise that was necessary for the low margin (beef) industry and the co-op structure was very cumbersome and difficult for the decision making that was necessary for that industry.

“Farmers from Wexford to Donegal had invested and it is doubtful if many of those farmers ever had any interest in putting their cattle through IMP and they had committees set up all over the country and the whole thing became completely unwieldy and unmanageable.”

Colbert believes that the failure of the IMP venture, which was seen as monumental at the time, was probably the death knell of any further involvement by farmers in the beef processing sector.

The jury is still out on how clearly the support of the farm organisation could be defined because they were also supporting the live export trade in competition with the factory interest.

“The expectation of farmers going into IMP was enormous, hence the real feeling of betrayal when the closure finally came. The story of co-operatives in beef is a chastening and sad one unfortunately,” says Colbert.

He believes that the Cork Marts live export trade also suffered some fallout at the time and that while fortunately the Cork Marts Group did continue to survive, there were no real winners.

While a lot of people endeavoured to do their best, the situation became totally unworkable and the philosophy of Horace Plunkett that “the more business in politics and the less politics in business, the better for both” held very true again.

In contrasting the success of the dairy co-operatives against the abject failure of the co-operative structure in the red meat sector, the effective or ineffective support of the state has been seriously called into question.

In his analysis of how farmers failed so badly in the red meat sector, while co-op dairy processing went from strength to strength, Maurice Colbert sums up: “Lack of direct government support was accountable for a lot of the failure”.

“We had a Bord Bainne for the dairy industry but we did not have a Bord Bia with the same powers for the beef industry,” he adds.

Politically there has not been shown the same interest in the beef industry as the dairy sector.

“The Government gave support to the beef processors but there was no safeguard to ensure that it returned benefit to the producers of beef — the farmers.

“There was no indication of support from the Government to sustain a beef processing that would be farmer led. They did it for the dairy industry to an extraordinary extent but they did not do it for the beef industry.

“Was it because many of the politicians were cattle traders?

“Voluntary co-operation does not work in the beef industry. It needed to have been brought down from above. People needed to have been convinced of it and the Government had to have a stake in it.”

He cited the French model where instead of having co-ops they set up marketing boards which were aided by the Government.

“France is an interesting example of what could and should have been done here. In the sixties the Government in France decided that they needed to organise the meat industry and they introduced legislation to set joint enterprises in the meat industry.

“It was a streamlined job that gave farmers a stake in the industry on a partnership basis rather than what we have seen in this country where the different sides are in opposition to each other.

“I was very impressed with what I saw there. It wasn’t a co-op but a partnership between private enterprise and farmers that worked well. The state put a big investment into the French model and supported producer groups for the farmers.

“The State has done nothing in this country to support the beef industry. The Government put a lot of money into the dairy industry and gave it preferential treatment over the years.

“Nobody had any proper plan for the farmer involvement in the beef industry and that is a big reason as to why it failed as a co-op,” he concluded.

‘The farmers turned their back on Plunkett...’

So what is it about the beef industry that the co-op model was not as effective as it has been in the dairy sector?

Horace Plunkett tried to organise the cattle producers, starting in Meath, Kildare and Dublin around 1880 before he got involved in the dairy industry. “But they (farmers) turned their backs on him and wanted nothing to do with it,” says Maurice Colbert. “Then he decided to concentrate on the dairy industry.

“There is an inherent problem in organising beef processing. Milk is a different product and farmers cannot trade it in the same way as livestock. Farmers can only go to a processor with it, but the live trade has always been in conflict with beef processing because they are not mutually compatible.

“Plunkett realised that the large livestock farmers in the north Leinster area were not familiar with co-operation anyway in the way that the farmers in Munster were when they set up the co-op dairy processing.”

Colbert is also of the belief that there was a further inherent problem in transferring the dairy co-op model to operating in the beef sector.

“There was too much democracy in it (beef) too much of the co-op principles in it to have it workable — and they thought that the same rules could be applied to it as they had in the dairy industry and that was not workable. It was too overly democratic to work.

“The co-op principles did not work in the Cork Marts IMP. In fact they contributed in my mind to its downfall.

“The dairymen always had a different outlook and there were more business people trying do their best while the cattle men were more used to trading and wanted to keep the option of live exports,” he claimed.

He said that there was a firm belief among the farmers “that it takes the live trade to keep the dead trade alive” and did not see that there was a direct conflict of interest.

“But this is not just an Irish issue. It is worldwide. The countries on the continent who succeeded in dairying did not achieve the same in the livestock sector and the same applied in New Zealand and Canada.”

The exception to that was in France where the state invested in a partnership with the farmers in beef processing which was effective.

Colbert’s analysis is that each of the larger Irish co-operative entries to red meat processing failed for different reasons, e.g. Clover Meats largely due to lack of funding and IMP “suffered from an overdose of co-operatives principles and a cumbersome Committee-Board structure”.

He believes that the demise of the ventures in the 1970s led to farmers losing faith in the co-op model to control the red meat sector and it became a case of “once bitten twice shy” for any involvement thereafter.

