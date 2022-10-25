Farming

Farming

Henry Walsh: Why dairy products must remain affordable to consumers

We farmers need a margin but we don’t want consumers to switch to milk alternatives

Looking for a margin: Henry Walsh&rsquo;s milking parlour. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Henry Walsh

This time last year I wrote somewhat optimistically that we were moving into a higher milk price era due to higher international oil, fertiliser and gas prices, and I believed this would be to our advantage with our grass-based milk production system.

Little did I realise, Vladimir Putin was poised to invade Ukraine. Since then we have lived through unprecedented hikes, particularly in gas and fertiliser prices, which have thrown our farm enterprises into turmoil.

