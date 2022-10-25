Henry Walsh: Why dairy products must remain affordable to consumers

This time last year I wrote somewhat optimistically that we were moving into a higher milk price era due to higher international oil, fertiliser and gas prices, and I believed this would be to our advantage with our grass-based milk production system.

Little did I realise, Vladimir Putin was poised to invade Ukraine. Since then we have lived through unprecedented hikes, particularly in gas and fertiliser prices, which have thrown our farm enterprises into turmoil.



Now a new headwind has arrived in the twin forms of inflation and interest rates, which reduce the spending power of all consumers.

For the first time in about 15 years the mortgage repayment has taken a massive hike. For the most part it is not negotiable in the short term, so savings will have to be made elsewhere.

Read More

The grocery shop will be among the first budgets to be shaved.

While alternatives to dairy are available, the cost of producing them has increased so the real challenge to global dairy consumption will come from consumers buying less and buying cheaper.

International dairy prices dropped back recently, and now we must hope input prices come back quickly to a more realistic level, allowing food producers a margin.

It is equally important to ensure dairy remains affordable to the consumer.



I remain confident that our grass-based dairy system is well positioned, giving us a competitive advantage over the high-input systems in other countries. While this remains true, the reality is we have a bit too much reliance on imported fertiliser and meal.

On our farm we have decided, based on cost/availability of fertiliser and the new regulations around dairy, to reduce the herd by 5pc for 2023 and review the outcome at our accounts meeting in January 2024.

We are hoping that a modest reduction in cow numbers will lead to a larger percentage reduction in concentrates and fertiliser usage.

Read More

We will also strive through re-seeding to increase the clover content in our sward.

Knowledge is vital for this journey and an area that must be addressed is clover-related bloat — a welfare issue for the cows that can also cause untold stress for the farmer.

Milk production has fallen again over the past week to 1.4 kgMS as the weather has turned, with huge amounts of rain falling.

We are feeding 3kg of concentrate and 4kg of zero grazing to stretch the grazing to November 15, and plan to house the milkers fully at that point.

Our final milk recording is this week; then our drying off programme starts with first calvers and any thin cows, with a target of being fully dry by mid-December.

​

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran