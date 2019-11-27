Have we hit 'peak protein'?

While Irish agriculture's argument has always been that increasing world population to an estimated eight billion by 2050 will mean an automatic rise in the global demand for protein from animal sources, Teagasc agri-food analyst Dr Maeve Henchion said this may not necessarily be the case.

So where does this leave the market for exporters of traditional sources of protein such as red meat that is produced by Irish farmers?

According to Mr McDonnell the ever increasing number of protein powders, shakes, bars and supplements in supermarkets and health food shops worldwide means demand for such protein could soon be reaching a plateau.

"There's a very significant argument that we are over consuming protein and if you look at what we require for just basic nutritional needs, we're consuming a lot more than what we need," said Ms Henchion.

"There's a growing population and different levels of protein consumption in different regions.

"If the amount of protein demanded in the future is going to be the highest level, we will need 78pc more, but if we just produce the required protein based on the nutritional needs we'll actually need 13pc less.

"So there's a huge difference between (global) needs and wants."

Ms Henchion added that there is no perfect protein source that is both environmentally friendly and nourishing from a health point of view.

"There are different pros and cons for different protein sources.

For example emerging protein sources do not require as much land or produce similar emissions.

"On the flipside, some are very expensive or do not contain essential amino acids or there's some food safety concerns with some of them."

Meanwhile, Bord Bia's Director of Markets Padraig Brennan says that meat consumption is likely to accelerate in the next decade but that this growth will mainly come from south-east Asian economies that have a growing middle class population.

Insect protein

Professor Wim Verbeke, Professor of Agro-food Marketing and Consumer Behaviour at the University of Ghent said that from his research plant food is more associated with health and sustainability than red meat among consumers.

He added that insect based protein animal feed is a popular idea amongst farmers as it is more carbon footprint friendly but stated that there are safety concerns around its biological make-up.

He also explained that from research carried out that men are more likely than women to try insect based protein in their diet.

He said while people agree that it is environmentally sustainable, it may not provide the cultural and social value that more traditional protein sources such as red meat provide.

