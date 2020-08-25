Grimme steps up to task with small but effective hopper innovations

PROGRESS is often a case of focusing on detail rather than making huge leaps and it is a practice Grimme has adopted to good effect over the years.

The latest example involves "extensive revisions" to their RH series of intake hoppers, which come as individual items or as the first stage of a larger processing unit. Tipping tubers out of a trailer would appear rather straightforward, but the company has taken further steps to reduce damage and accelerate the task.

The first of two major alterations concern the actual docking area, where improvements have been made to the three rubber flaps that engage with the transport vehicle to prevent spillage.

The lateral flaps have incisions across a third of their width to better adjust to the shape of the trailer and are mounted on ball bearings with manual height adjustment.

The new lower rubber seal has been designed to move to the rear as the docking vehicle reverses up against it. This is useful where a low under-run guard or a trailer with a flat rear extending down to axle height may prevent the tipping body reaching fully into the receiving area.

The second major revision occurs at the opposite end of the hopper with the introduction of an optional mechanism for evenly transferring the product from the belt and on to a cross conveyor. Dubbed 'VariFlow' by the company, it consists of two intermeshing and adjustable spiral rollers, which distribute the crop evenly over the full width of the conveyor.

By doing so, Grimme claims the capacity of the belt is greatly increased and damage to the tubers further reduced. In addition to these two improvements, a central lubrication unit can now be fitted, eliminating the daily maintenance task of oiling the hopper floor chain, thus increasing its working life.

Asa-Lift

Further news includes the announcement that Grimme has recently completed the full takeover of Asa-Lift, the Danish vegetable harvesting company.

Now that it is a full subsidiary, Grimme can now boast 30 distinct product groups in its portfolio. It was seven years ago when the first 70pc of shares were purchased and ongoing investment has since seen the workforce almost double to 130 employees.

