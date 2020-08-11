Grain growers stage port protest as row with Boortmalt escalates

The absence of a credible traceability scheme for Irish grain was blamed for the weekend standoff at Waterford Port which saw IFA tillage farmers halt the importation of 1,500t of malt by Boortmalt.

Boortmalt insisted the malt was produced from Irish barley which was shipped to Antwerp for processing due to difficulties at their Athy site.

However, the Irish Grain Growers' group (IGG) said the standoff highlighted the absence of a credible traceability scheme for Irish grain.

"Traceability is credibility; we can trace our beef and lamb from farm to fork, but can we say the same about tracing Irish grain once it leaves the farm?" a spokesman for IGG asked.

The IGG spokesman said the incident at Waterford Port was the latest manifestation of the poor communication and lack of trust which characterised relations between Boortmalt and malting barley growers. "Are the likes of Guinness and the distilling industry happy with the constant impasses between farmers and Boortmalt?" he asked.

In a statement last week Boortmalt insisted that the malt being imported was from Irish barley which was processed in Belgium.

