Grace Maher: Beef crisis has highlighted the urgent need for diversification

One key message emerging is the requirement for farmers to diversify. During the beef protests, the second half of the grain harvest took place, despite broken weather spells that threatened winter wheat and spring barley crops.

An analysis of harvest 2019 shows, even with some variability in regions, that grain yields and quality are above average, with Teagasc estimating figures of around 2.1m tonnes of grain.

However, prices remain flat, with final harvest prices still to be agreed, but projected to be in the region of €135/t to €145/t.

Irish flour

We are importing approximately 180,000t of wheat flour into Ireland from the UK to meet demand. With some investment and research, arguably much of that wheat could be grown here, highlighting a tried and tested market opportunity for Irish growers.

In the artisan bread sector, there have been positive developments resulting in the procurement of Irish grains, including heritage varieties.

Many of these grains are being supplied by organic farmers, but still much needs to be done to explore varieties and suitability for the Irish climate. The organic milling wheat and oats market is strong in the UK, with milling wheat requiring a minimum of 10.5pc protein, a level that is possible to achieve here also.

Organic cereal production remains very low in Ireland despite the obvious market opportunities to grow profitable crops. In addition, the volatility that exists in the conventional tillage sector is not present in the organic market where farm-gate prices have remained stable.

The beef crisis, coupled with Brexit, should prompt Irish farmers to look beyond beef and dairy to other options available to them.

While organic cereal production is not without its challenges, it certainly offers lots of opportunities for growers, for livestock production and for the more premium markets aimed at human consumption.

