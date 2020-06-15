Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Government deal gets a cautious welcome from farm sector

But fears voiced over lack of funding specifics for 'Green-tinged' agri targets

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Alf Harvey

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Margaret Donnellyand Ciaran Moran

Farmers fear the new Programme for Government will see funding "recycled" from current farm payments to pay for new measures.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party yesterday agreed on a Programme which will heighten pressure on farmers in relation to climate action.

The coalition deal is subject to approval by the three parties, with the Greens requiring approval from two-thirds of their members to enter government.