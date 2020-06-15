Government deal gets a cautious welcome from farm sector

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmers fear the new Programme for Government will see funding "recycled" from current farm payments to pay for new measures.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party yesterday agreed on a Programme which will heighten pressure on farmers in relation to climate action.

The coalition deal is subject to approval by the three parties, with the Greens requiring approval from two-thirds of their members to enter government.

A raft of environmental measures for farming have been put forward in the Programme including a commitment to a 7pc reduction in overall greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2030. There is no specific target for reducing agriculture emissions. However, the agriculture section of the Programme is heavily weighted towards climate action. Farming organisations broadly welcomed the proposals, but said there was a worrying lack of specifics over the funding of proposed objectives. "Overall, while there are lots of words, it lacks hard figures," said IFA president Tim Cullinan. Some of the key commitments for farming in the programme include: ■ Opening a new REPS scheme to include farmers not currently in GLAS as well as those exiting GLAS; ■ Conducting a baseline biodiversity survey on every farm to inform future policy developments; ■ Ensuring the Beef Market Taskforce implements the agreement reached with stakeholders in the beef sector; ■ Publishing a successor strategy to Foodwise 2025, within six months of Government formation; ■ Establishing a national food ombudsman, to ensure fairness and transparency in the food chain. Other key commitments and targets in the programme include: ■ Exploring opportunities in anaerobic digestion; ■ Establishing an ‘Energy Efficient Farming’ scheme; ■ New targets for organic farming; ■ Pesticide usage will be reviewed; ■ Ending badger culling; ■ A review of natural heritage protections, including hedgerows, native woodland and wetlands; ■ Co-ordinated actions for peatlands to maximise the benefits for biodiversity. Beef ■ Ensuring the Beef Market Taskforce implements the agreement reached with stakeholders in the beef sector; ■ Greater transparency, cooperation and fairness in the beef industry throughout the supply chain; ■ More producer organisations will provide farmers with the opportunity to build strength in the marketplace; ■ A Protected Geographical Indicator (PGI) for Irish beef; ■ Prioritised Bord Bia funding for beef promotion. Dairy Increased efficiency and sustainability are the themes here . There will be a focus on: ■ Developing new markets; ■ Renewable infrastructure on farms to reduce energy costs; ■ The viability of dairy calf-to-beef systems will be looked at. Sheep ■ Increased emphasis on exports; ■ A review of opportunities around wool-based products. Tillage There will be a focus on: ■ Maximising potential opportunities in the organic sector; ■ The supply of Irish grains to the food and drinks industry; ■ Opportunities for home-grown proteins in animal feeds. Young Farmers ■ Young trained farmers will continue to receive prioritised access to National Reserve entitlements; ■ Supports for the ‘forgotten farmers’ who lost out on payments in recent years.