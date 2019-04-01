Good-quality 112ac farm by the sea for €7,500 per acre

A house by the sea is the dream of many, and a farm by the sea would be the icing on the cake for anyone who wants to make their living while breathing the salt sea air.

A 112ac farm at Lacken, Duncormick, Co Wexford will tick a lot of boxes if coastal life is the life for you.

Located 2km from Duncormick village, 6km from Wellingtonbridge, and 10 minutes from Kilmore, this residential holding is 24km from Wexford town and comes to auction with a guide price of €7,500/ac.

Approached by a private, tree-lined avenue, the house and yard are at the centre of the farm, while the property has coastal frontage and extensive road frontage close to the R736.

The residence - a substantial four-bedroom farmhouse - has been unoccupied for a number of decades and is now in need of complete refurbishment. The yard, according to selling agent Colum Murphy of Kehoe & Associates, is in two parts, comprising a series of older traditional stone sheds and more modern buildings that include a six-column round roofed shed with lean-tos at either side.

Extending to 112ac, the lands have been fallow for the last year, having been in tillage prior to that. The holding is nicely laid out in one block, serviced by a series of internal roadways and divided into 11 fields.

Aside from one field that needs attention, the ground is described as good-quality farmland suitable for a variety of uses. While mostly farmed for tillage, it also has the makings of a good grass farm.

There are entitlements with the farm but these are not currently included in the sale.