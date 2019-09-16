Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre

The property includes two residences and a small range of farm buildings. Located in the townland of Carrowmore, it is 2km from Bohola village and 23km from Castlebar.

The land has not been farmed in recent years and consists of one large block of grazing land plus various smaller blocks.

Varying in quality, it includes meadowing as well as permanent pasture, and could be developed into a good grazing farm.

Entitlements were included in the sale.

The first lot of 170ac sold under the hammer and includes a semi-derelict two-storey farmhouse and a farmyard with outbuildings, cattle crush and a holding pen.

The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.

Laid out in a number of larger fields, the land is gently undulating in parts, is mostly south-facing and partially bounded by the Gweestion River.

At auction, Pat O'Hagan of selling agents Savills offered this portion for sale, with bidding opening at €500,000. In increments of €20,000 two bidders quickly drove the price to €780,000.

A succession of €10,000 bids brought the price up to €800,000. After a recess the action resumed and the price rose in €5,000 increments, with a new bidder giving added impetus.

The hammer fell at €820,000 or €4,809/ac and the place sold for to a Dutch buyer.

A smaller 9ac lot was bid to €22,000, and is currently under negotiations, while a three-bedroomed bungalow on 6.5ac was withdrawn a week prior to the auction.

Indo Farming