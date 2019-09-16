Going Dutch in Mayo as 170ac makes €4,800 an acre

Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month
Lots of options: The 186ac residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village, will be offered for sale in four lots when it goes to auction next month
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 170ac portion of a 186ac residential farm at Bohola, Co Mayo sold by public auction last week, making €820,000, well in advance of its guide.

The property includes two residences and a small range of farm buildings. Located in the townland of Carrowmore, it is 2km from Bohola village and 23km from Castlebar.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The land has not been farmed in recent years and consists of one large block of grazing land plus various smaller blocks.

Varying in quality, it includes meadowing as well as permanent pasture, and could be developed into a good grazing farm.

Entitlements were included in the sale.

The first lot of 170ac sold under the hammer and includes a semi-derelict two-storey farmhouse and a farmyard with outbuildings, cattle crush and a holding pen.

The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.
The residential farm at Carrowmore, close to Bohola village.

Laid out in a number of larger fields, the land is gently undulating in parts, is mostly south-facing and partially bounded by the Gweestion River.

At auction, Pat O'Hagan of selling agents Savills offered this portion for sale, with bidding opening at €500,000. In increments of €20,000 two bidders quickly drove the price to €780,000.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

A succession of €10,000 bids brought the price up to €800,000. After a recess the action resumed and the price rose in €5,000 increments, with a new bidder giving added impetus.

The hammer fell at €820,000 or €4,809/ac and the place sold for to a Dutch buyer.

A smaller 9ac lot was bid to €22,000, and is currently under negotiations, while a three-bedroomed bungalow on 6.5ac was withdrawn a week prior to the auction.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Farming Independent


Top Stories

Stock Image

Dept of Agriculture and knackery owners to meet over funding crisis

Gerry Giggins: High-quality Irish cereal can deliver on two fronts
One of Bord na Mona's new machines carrying out rewetting work at Clonwhelan Bog, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Photo: Jeff Harvey

Be patient: it can take years to see results from rewetted bog
Victor Barnett, Raphoe, Co Donegal with his All Ireland Beef Bullock Champion, Robbie Barnett with trophy, John Lynch, judge, Clyde Barnett, John Beirne, Chairman, Strokestown Show Society, Noel Sweeney, sponsor and Beatrica Stephenson.

Donegal double in the bullock championships
'Compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) are often controversial'

Loss of access at the heart of CPO claims
RESPONSIBILITY: Minister Richard Bruton. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins

Rollout of €3bn National Broadband Plan delayed yet again
Phil Hogan. Pic: Naoise Culhane

'There is huge pressure on Johnson to do deal' - Hogan