GLAS scheme will remain in place until new CAP - Varadkar

Minister Leo Varadkar Expand

Minister Leo Varadkar

Declan O'Brien

THE current GLAS scheme will continue until the new CAP starts, or there is a transition period, the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

He said it is envisaged that GLAS will continue until the new CAP starts or in the transition period.

"In the next couple of months, we will be working on getting REPS plus or REPS 2 up and running, which I know farmers will welcome," Varadkar told the Dáil, in a heated exchange with Michael Fitzmaurice last week.