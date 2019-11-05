Getting the simple things right maximises flock performance on Sligo farm

They need at least 10 weeks on good leafy grass to build up to a body condition score of 3.5 at mating. Sean has no concerns with ewes being too fat going to the ram.

Ewes in poor body condition at weaning are normally the best milkers and are the hardest working ewes on the farm according to Sean.

Ewes on the Conway farm, however, are flushed over a 10-week period prior to mating.

The 2019 scanning rate of 2.2 lambs per ewe put to the ram - with 100pc of ewes in lamb after a breeding period of 28 days - is a result of ewe genetics, body condition score and good grassland management, according to Sean.

This year 100 ewes and 30 ewe lambs went to the ram on October 15. Raddles will be changed every seven days and as in previous years to compact the lambing season rams will be removed after 28 days breeding.

Strip grazing of contract heifers on the Conway farm

Flock performance for 2019 is outlined in Table 3. Lambs weaned per ewe put to the ram and for ewe lambs that actually lambed was 2.03 and 1.5 respectively.

Sean attributes the low lamb mortality rate of 7.6pc to ewe nutrition prior to lambing, an adequate supply of top quality silage and ewes lambing down with ample colostrum. Sean had very few losses at lambing time. An outbreak of pasturella pneumonia post turnout accounted for the majority of lamb deaths.

Lamb slaughter data and lamb drafting data are outlined in Table 1 and Table 2.

They show that 94.4pc of lambs were slaughtered at the ideal fat class 3, 53pc of which were U grade and 47pc R grades.

The overall carcase weight of lambs slaughtered was 21.2kgs at an average price of €98.60 and an average drafting weight of 48kgs.

This year, mainly due to the wet weather conditions in August and September, Sean fed concentrates to lambs in troughs which worked out at €4.40 fed per lamb.

Overall concentrates fed per ewe, including lambs, for 2019 amounted to €19.10 which is probably less than half the amount fed per ewe nationally.

To date this year, Sean has spent 53pc less on concentrates and 47pc less on fertiliser than he did last year.

This year gross output per ewe has increased by 56pc on the Conway farm when compared to output achieved in 2013 when he weaned 1.33 lambs per ewe mated.

Contract rearing

Forty in-calf heifers returned to the dairy farmer in early October, 80pc of which will calve to the first cycle of AI.

The 40 weaned heifers that arrived in mid-May were fed 1kg of concentrates initially and this was reduced to 0.5kgs when concentrates feeding ceased in early July.

They have consumed €19.60 per head worth of concentrates this year to date and all but four heifers are on or above target weights.

The lightest batch of heifers were housed in mid-October and the heavier batch housed by the end of October.

They will be fed high quality silage 76 DMD + over the winter period and should gain 0.6kgs per head per day as was achieved on a silage-only diet last winter.

Sean has closed a number of drier paddocks since early October for a target turnout date in early February if weather and ground conditions are suitable.

Tom Coll is a Teagasc business and technology advisor based in Mohill, Co Leitrim email: tom.coll@teagasc.ie

Farm facts

Sean Conway farms at Coondrihara, Lavagh, Ballymote at the foot of Knocknashee in Co. Sligo.

The farm is of heavy soil type by nature and this was one of the reasons why Sean changed his farming enterprise 16 years ago from dairying to contract rearing and sheep.

Getting the simple management practices right on the farm has allowed Sean to maximise flock output and minimise variable costs. What are the simple practices adopted on the Conway farm this autumn?

They all revolve around a single common denominator which is grass. An adequate supply of quality leafy grass in August and September ensures that replacement ewe lambs are at least 48kgs and ewes are in good body condition score 3.5 and above going to the ram in mid-October.

Having all lambs sold by the end of October makes sure that there is enough grass to match ewe requirements prior to housing in late December.

Closing paddocks in rotation as they are grazed from early October almost always guarantees an adequate supply of grass for lambing in mid-March.

