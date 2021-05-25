Getting in to Shorthorns for the love of the breed – and staying in for the money

When Anthony Dockery found himself drawn to purebred Shorthorns in the late ’90s, they were seen as a “dying breed”. Now, his award-winning Rockville Herd is commanding record-breaking prices of up to €4,800. Within a year or two of buying his first pedigree Shorthorn in 1998, Anthony’s Shorthorn calves were in greater demand — and making better prices at the mart — than his crossbred calves. The demand from repeat buyers soon became so great that all the calves were being sold off the farm — on 85 acres, owned and leased near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. His interest in Shorthorns was both aesthetic and financial.

Variety of colour

“For many years I had Shorthorn-Charolais and Shorthorn-Limousin crosses. I always liked a bit of shape in the cows and good bodily traits but I also liked a bit of colour,” says Anthony, pointing out that Shorthorn is the only breed with such a variety of colours — at least seven, ranging from dark red to roans and a pure white.

“I started off at a commercial level and I worked into the pedigree.

“It was the softness about the calf that the Shorthorn produced that I particularly liked. The Shorthorn calf stood out. They had hair, and performed well,” adds Anthony, who judges the breed on the world stage.

“I had no money to spend and could not be running up meal bills, and I had to generate enough money to pay for land I was renting.

“Once I got a taste of success and produced an animal that was able to make a good price, it was a natural progression.

“If I was able to get double what I would get for a commercial animal, I was happy. I wasn’t looking for the sky but I needed a bit of a margin.

“I was in it because I enjoyed it and I saw the possibility of making a success of it, and I have never looked back.

“It was all about performance and easy fleshing in a breed because the finance had to come into it as well.

“In 1998 when I bought my first pedigree Shorthorn at Carrick, I knew nothing about the breed and all I went on was visual assessment and quality. There was no stars at that time.

“At that time the Shorthorn was possibly looked upon as a dying breed.”

Serious business: Anthony's stock bull

Serious business: Anthony's stock bull

Growing up on the family farm, Anthony was actively involved in preparing animals for the local shows.

“We always had pedigree here. Traditionally it was Angus and Hereford, and I was brought up with bulls going to the shows and sales.

“Being one of family of 12 I was saturated in all that was going on and from a young age I was taught the important characteristics of cattle,” he says.

He founded his herd, which now has 18 females, in 1998 with the purchase of Sloehill Molly for 1,700 guineas — “a big price at the time”.

“Molly was an outstanding breeder and her granddaughter Rockville Tinkerbelle 11th was the All Ireland Yearling Beef Shorthorn Heifer Champion in 2012,” Anthony says.

The Rockville Herd holds the record price for a Shorthorn beef bull in this country: the five-star Rockville Barnada sold for €4,800 at the society premier sale at Roscommon last November.

“A special cow is Drimna Dainty. At 14 years old and with her 12th calf at foot, she is the most lucrative cow in the herd as none of her off spring was sold for less than €2,500.

“Two of her daughters sold for €4,500 and €4,200.”

In 2006 he bought Bushypark Enda. The first heifer sold off him made €3,000 and he went on to be a foundation sire for the herd.

"He had tremendous bone and tremendous pelvic width. I don't have big cows but I have three-quarter-size cows with good width," he says. A fourteen year old cow and her calf on the farm

A fourteen year old cow and her calf on the farm

Anthony, who still keeps some Angus, is optimistic that Shorthorns can grow in popularity.

“While it is great to have achieved top prices for bulls, it is where we need to be for our breed to be sustainable and to be a serious competitor in the industry,” he says.

“In the UK, the beef Shorthorns fetch record prices across breeds.

“I have no doubt that our beef Shorthorn cattle are as good as as anywhere else in the world.

“Nationally, there is growing interest in the breed with increased usage in the beef and dairy sector, but one of our challenges is the development of a buoyant commercial bull beef market which will untimately encourage more farmers to breed beef Shorthorns.

“We also need to increase the gene pool with proven lines that offer breeders a better choice.”