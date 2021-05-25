Farming

Getting in to Shorthorns for the love of the breed – and staying in for the money

Anthony Dockery aims to get twice as much for a purebred as for a commercial animal

Bennekerry Red Rose one of the orolific cows in the herd. Expand
Anthony Dockery with Bennekerry Red Rose, the dam of the new record price Shorthorn bull Expand
A fourteen year old cow and her calf on the farm Expand
Anthony Dockery with some of the Shorthorn herd on the farm Expand
A selection of the animals in the Rockville Shorthorn Herd Expand
Serious business: Anthony&rsquo;s stock bull Expand
Cows and their calves in the Rockville Shorthorn Herd Expand
Some of the cows and their calves in the Rockville Shorthorn Herd Expand
Some of the cows and their calves in the Rockville Shorthorn Herd Expand

Serious business: Anthony’s stock bull

Martin Ryan

When Anthony Dockery found himself drawn to purebred Shorthorns in the late ’90s, they were seen as a “dying breed”. Now, his award-winning Rockville Herd is commanding record-breaking prices of up to €4,800. Within a year or two of buying his first pedigree Shorthorn in 1998, Anthony’s Shorthorn calves were in greater demand — and making better prices at the mart — than his crossbred calves. The demand from repeat buyers soon became so great that all the calves were being sold off the farm — on 85 acres, owned and leased near Strokestown, Co Roscommon. His interest in Shorthorns was both aesthetic and financial.

Variety of colour
“For many years I had Shorthorn-Charolais and Shorthorn-Limousin crosses. I always liked a bit of shape in the cows and good bodily traits but I also liked a bit of colour,” says Anthony, pointing out that Shorthorn is the only breed with such a variety of colours — at least seven, ranging from dark red to roans and a pure white.
“I started off at a commercial level and I worked into the pedigree.
“It was the softness about the calf that the Shorthorn produced that I particularly liked. The Shorthorn calf stood out. They had hair, and performed well,” adds Anthony, who judges the breed on the world stage.
“I had no money to spend and could not be running up meal bills, and I had to generate enough money to pay for land I was renting.
“Once I got a taste of success and produced an animal that was able to make a good price, it was a natural progression.
“If I was able to get double what I would get for a commercial animal, I was happy. I wasn’t looking for the sky but I needed a bit of a margin.
“I was in it because I enjoyed it and I saw the possibility of making a success of it, and I have never looked back.
“It was all about performance and easy fleshing in a breed because the finance had to come into it as well.
“In 1998 when I bought my first pedigree Shorthorn at Carrick, I knew nothing about the breed and all I went on was visual assessment and quality. There was no stars at that time.
“At that time the Shorthorn was possibly looked upon as a dying breed.”

