Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerry Giggins: How to hit the sweet spot when deciding on the best time to harvest first cut silage

Silage cutting dates should be determined by the sugar levels present in the grass leaf, says Gerry Giggins PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS Expand

Close

Silage cutting dates should be determined by the sugar levels present in the grass leaf, says Gerry Giggins PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Silage cutting dates should be determined by the sugar levels present in the grass leaf, says Gerry Giggins PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Silage cutting dates should be determined by the sugar levels present in the grass leaf, says Gerry Giggins PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Gerry Giggins

We have had a late spring on the grass growth front and the usual scenario of cutting excess grass to make bales is a rare sight this year.

Dry and cold weather has affected soil temperatures, fertiliser uptake and grass growth rates. This has affected grazing management on many farms, with supplementary feeding required to extend grass supply in some cases.

Most Watched

Privacy