Gerard Sherlock: Huge relief as first TB test since removal of reactors comes up negative

A big recent worry was my first TB test since the removal of the reactors.

On the advice of the Department vet I agreed to blood-test all of the cows and the bull as well. This was done simultaneously with the skin test.

Anybody who had been down the route of blood-testing for TB had me well warned to expect possibly 10-20pc of the herd going.

Both tests were carried out on Monday — on the Tuesday, I went to the Ploughing, so it was hanging over me, but I still had a very enjoyable day — and by Wednesday noon I had received the good result that all cows and the bull were negative.

Full credit to UCD, where the testing was carried out for getting the results back quickly.

On Thursday the skin test was checked and again all animals were clear.

There was a great sense of relief. In the skin test some animals showed avian TB readings. When we cross-checked with the blood result, the avian blood reading was higher as well.

Fingers crossed the next test in November well be as good.

There weren’t many wet days in September, but one of them will live long in the memory: the day we travelled to see Garth Brooks, along with 18,000 other Monaghan people.

That Sunday it was pretty bleak as we left home, and we thought we might need wellies at Croke park, as well as stetsons. But the sun was shining when we arrived in Dublin and a beautiful warm, dry night followed.

A few days later I was off again with the discussion group to visit two farms in the North, Limavady and Ballymoney — our first trip in more than two years, because of Covid

Both farms were producing a lot of milk, with cows yielding 10,000l.

On our first farm the cows got outdoors for some of the grazing season but are fed intensively on a lot of cereals and crops grown on-farm.

It is worth noting that six cuts of silage were taken, beginning on April 24 and cutting every four weeks.

Silage quality is essential as DMD values are around 80 for most cuts. Liquid fertiliser is used on all crops.

The second farm had similar yields but was a total indoor system using robotic milkers. Quality feed was essential again. All young stock are contract-reared.

One striking feature of this farm was that everything was very calm and all the cows were content.

The take-home messages were the importance of producing top-quality feed —whether it be silage or cereals — and breeding the type of cow that suits your system.



Back here, all animals are continuing to enjoy the outdoor grazing even though we enter October. Two weeks ago I hired in a contractor and he is zero-grazing any of the fields that can be cut.

So far it has eliminated the cows travelling on the road. It is working well and should continue as long as ground conditions are good.

I am using one load of grass per day which is equivalent to 1ac or four bales. It is being fed after both milkings.

I have to be careful allocating grazed grass to the cows as I need them to clean out all the grass in the passageway first. Each load of grass is costing me €75 to mow and draw to the farm.

The AFC is at 1011 and it will be dropping gradually from here on. Cows are producing 1.7kgMS. In-calf heifers are on grass only and the weanlings are on grass +2kg meal.

Weanlings were dosed three weeks ago.

In two weeks’ time, I will hosting the discussion group, when we will focus on the new nitrates regulations and their implications.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan