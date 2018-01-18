Gallery: See inside this North Cork farm with potential for a top class dairy setup on the market for €1.1m
Space for up to 100 cows or 200 head of smaller stock.
The dairy industry is the darling of Irish agriculture at the moment and in these times it is to be expected that a 101ac residential farm in the heart of North Cork dairy country will bring milkmen and women trooping to have a look.
Located at Derrynagowna, Glen South, Banteer the property is for sale by private treaty and is guided at €1.1m.
The farm on the outskirts of the village of Nad 18km south west of Mallow and 11km from Banteer includes a substantial residence and an extensive array of farm buildings.
The silver streaks of January rain were slanting across the windscreen when I met Michael O'Donovan Junior of Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan at Mallow racecourse.
We drove west and south until we arrived at the roadside holding, about 1km from Nad village.
The farm is made up of undulating ground overlooking the Glen River that bounds the south-western part of the farm as it flows through the heart of some lovely rolling countryside.
The dwelling, which has its back to the road, is a fine traditional two-storey farmhouse in good condition. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room, and a country kitchen centred round a four-door Aga cooker.
Downstairs facilities also include a shower room and a rear hall, while the utility is adjacent to the house.