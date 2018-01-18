Farm Ireland
Gallery: See inside this North Cork farm with potential for a top class dairy setup on the market for €1.1m

Space for up to 100 cows or 200 head of smaller stock.

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

The dairy industry is the darling of Irish agriculture at the moment and in these times it is to be expected that a 101ac residential farm in the heart of North Cork dairy country will bring milkmen and women trooping to have a look.

Located at Derrynagowna, Glen South, Banteer the property is for sale by private treaty and is guided at €1.1m.

The farm on the outskirts of the village of Nad 18km south west of Mallow and 11km from Banteer includes a substantial residence and an extensive array of farm buildings.

The silver streaks of January rain were slanting across the windscreen when I met Michael O'Donovan Junior of Sherry FitzGerald O'Donovan at Mallow racecourse.

We drove west and south until we arrived at the roadside holding, about 1km from Nad village.

The farm is made up of undulating ground overlooking the Glen River that bounds the south-western part of the farm as it flows through the heart of some lovely rolling countryside.

The dwelling, which has its back to the road, is a fine traditional two-storey farmhouse in good condition. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a dining room, a sitting room, and a country kitchen centred round a four-door Aga cooker.

Downstairs facilities also include a shower room and a rear hall, while the utility is adjacent to the house.

Upstairs, accommodation comprises of four bedrooms, with the family bathroom located on the return.

The house is in good structural condition and in its day would surely have been one of the more substantial farmhouses in the area. Traditional in décor and layout, it is a fine building.

Outside and to the front of the house there are some lovely garden areas with great views across the hillsides.

The land is good, undulating ground, free draining and sloping in a south-westerly direction.

The main portion is suitable for early and late grazing or machinery work, while a 10ac parcel of ground is more suitable to summer grazing.

Laid out in about 10 fields, the farm has up to 2km of road frontage on to two roads and adjoins the village of Nad. Water is supplied to all divisions while traditional hedgerow divides most of the farm into its fields, with some divided by stock-proof fencing.

The yard is made up of a wide array of farm buildings that are somewhat dated but have the potential to form the basis of a modern farming operation.

Milking parlour

They include three adjoining, six-column round roofed sheds with adjustable pens and some slatted sections located in a nine-column lean-to shed to the rear.

There is space for up to 100 cows or 200 head of smaller stock. A lean-to on one end of the round roof shed complex adjoins an A-roofed shed of a similar size suitable for a variety of uses.

In recent years the holding has been leased and farmed as a suckler holding but the presence of a disused milking parlour that could be converted and modernised means the place has real dairy potential.

According to Michael O'Donovan, this farm is a top quality holding suitable for dairy, livestock or mixed farming.

A 101ac farm in north Cork with potential for conversion in to a top class dairy enterprise is on the market for €1.1m, reports Jim O'Brien


Indo Farming

