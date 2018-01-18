Gallery: See inside this North Cork farm with potential for a top class dairy setup on the market for €1.1m

FarmIreland.ie

The dairy industry is the darling of Irish agriculture at the moment and in these times it is to be expected that a 101ac residential farm in the heart of North Cork dairy country will bring milkmen and women trooping to have a look.

https://www.independent.ie/business/farming/gallery-see-inside-this-north-cork-farm-with-potential-for-a-top-class-dairy-setup-on-the-market-for-11m-36492109.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36503561.ece/bda0d/AUTOCROP/h342/MLW170152_S_70.jpg