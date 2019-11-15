Four on the market: in Dublin with a garden studio

‘Shandon’, Rathmichael, D18 €1.2m Acres (01) 639 2945 Shandon Your ramble down to the purpose-built studio in the garden of 'Shandon' will be a pleasant one, as the garden is akin to a public park in scale. It amounts to almost 1.2 acres, with a lot of mature verdure, statuesque trees and a great expanse of lawn; the current owners have sensibly got themselves one of those 'mow-bots' to tackle it. The house itself is also quite sprawling, at 2,368 sq ft in a dormer arrangement. The space includes four bedrooms (one ensuite) as well as a drawing room and family room and a kitchen with a glazed, bow-ended dining area. The studio measures about 225 sq ft.

10 Prospect Drive, Rathfarnham, D16

€550k Hunters Estate Agent (01) 493 5410

10 Prospect Drive

The Prospect Manor estate was built in the late 1990s on the grounds of Prospect House, which still stands, along with its proud array of outbuildings. No10 Prospect Drive has reason to be proud of its own outbuilding - a nicely presented studio all set up for the home worker, with heat, light, phone and broadband. It's at the end of the west-facing garden, which also has a deck, lawn and water feature. French doors lead to the garden from the open-plan kitchen and family room at the back of the house. There's also a front living room and four first-floor bedrooms (one ensuite), in an overall space of 1,238 sq ft.

3 Prospect Hill, Donabate, Co Dublin

€695k Property Team Nolan & Fahy (01) 843 5678

3 Prospect Hill

It nearly goes without saying that Hearse Road in Donabate has long been said to be haunted, supposedly by a hearse pulled by four headless horses, or possibly a hearse with no horses. You'll have a clear view of whatever the spectre is from Prospect Hill, a small enclave of seven detached houses rising east off Hearse Road, only five minutes' walk from the village and railway station. No3 measures 2,579 sq ft with four bedrooms, all on the first floor with two ensuite. The ground floor has three reception rooms along with a kitchen and sun room. The studio is in the back garden and has two skylights and French doors.

118 Cabra Road, Cabra, D7

€595k DNG Phibsboro (01) 830 0989

118 Cabra Road

There's a purpose-built, skylit artist's studio in the back garden of No118 Cabra Road, and should you need more space for mucking about in, there's also a garage adjoining the house, unconverted. The garden itself is a pleasant space, with a profusion of flowers and fruit trees, and is reached through a sun room off the twin reception rooms right of the entrance hall. The kitchen is also at the back, and will probably be refitted by a new owner. The first floor has four bedrooms and a bathroom with separate toilet, which brings the total internal space to 1,163 sq ft. This is New Cabra Road (as distinct from Old Cabra Road); Phibsboro Luas stop is eight minutes' walk.

Indo Property