Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan to lead national efforts to promote women in Irish farming

THE Government has asked former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan to lead efforts to promote women in agriculture.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has announced that a national conference on Women in Farming will take place in the coming months and will be chaired by Ms Coughlan, a former agriculture minister.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Mr McConalogue said Ms Coughlan’s “expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector.”

Ms Coughlan, a former Fianna Fáil TD for Donegal South-West, served in a variety of cabinet portfolios, including social affairs, agriculture, enterprise, education and health during the governments of Bertie Ahern and Brian Cowen in the 2000s. She was Tánaiste when she lost her seat in the 2011 general election.

Mr McConalogue said that he wanted to do more to recognise the significant contribution of women to the agrifood sector, saying it had not always been “afforded the recognition it deserves”.

“I have been working to address that issue. The convening of a national conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture,” he said.

He said there would also be specific supports in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) to support women farmers to carry out investments on their farms.

The Government's new CAP Strategic Plan, which was recently approved by the European Commission, includes supports to promote gender equality and greater participation by women in farming.

Women account for some 13pc of all farm holders in Ireland with CSO data showing there are approximately 75,000 female farm workers in Ireland, which means over 58,000 women are working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder.

The government’s 10-year strategy for the agri-food sector, Food Vision 2030, includes actions to promote and improve gender balance at all levels, including at senior management and board level.

It also recommended holding a national conference to discuss gender issues in farming, which Mr McConalogue has announced today.

