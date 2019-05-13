'You have to be committed - forestry is no free lunch'

The forestry advisor tells the Farming Independent that age is one of the biggest factors that affects how much your forest is worth.

"A young forest is worth very little as there is no value in tiny trees until the trees mature. A forest that is five, 10 or 15 years old still has a long way to go to reach maturity, so you won't make as much," he says.

Steven (right) points out that those looking to buy a forest should really inspect the trees to ensure they are in pristine condition.

"Buyers should check if the trees are straight or crooked. Crooked trees have very low value. Dead-straight trees equal money, while crooked trees equal firewood, and the difference in value is astonishing."

Steven adds that acreage size of the plantation contributes to crop value, and that closer proximity to sawmills also increases value.

"If it's in one large block, rather than fragmented, it increases the selling power of your forest, and the closer to the market, the better."

An obligation when land is planted in forestry is that it must remain in forestry forever more.