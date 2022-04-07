Farming

Why this recent organic convert is planting trees among his cereals

Jack Browne says the diverse range of trees will protect his crops and improve yields, provide income streams and boost biodiversity

Mutually beneficial: Jack Browne in his field of agro-forestry and organic crops near Tullow, Co Carlow Expand
'A few years back an intense storm flattened the oats, making me consider the potential of more trees in the arable land to reduce wind speeds' Expand

'A few years back an intense storm flattened the oats, making me consider the potential of more trees in the arable land to reduce wind speeds'

Grace Maher

Taking over the family farm presents choices and challenges which Jack Browne relished as an opportunity to do something different.

Within a few months of taking the reins on his 37ha (91ac) holding near Tullow in Co Carlow, he had converted to organic and developed an agro-forestry project.

