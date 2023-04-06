Why this early organic convert switched from dairy to forestry on his 140ac Westmeath farm

When Gerard Deegan converted his farm back in 1999, he became one of around 20 organic dairy farmers in the country.

One of the main drivers behind his switch was discontent with prices paid to farmers, and the feeling that he was no longer in control of what he was doing on his 140ac farm in Cloughan, near Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

“Before I switched to organic farming, I felt that prices were too variable and I was borrowing to pay for fertilisers and feed,” he says.

“In addition to milking, I also fattened approximately 60 Charolais cattle. After conversion I reduced cattle numbers but milked the same number of cows, and finished their progeny. It was financially rewarding from the outset.

“I am the type of farmer who needs to be shown a carrot and I will do my best to deliver. Like most big decisions you make in life, you need to feel that you are doing the right thing and going organic was the correct move for me.

​“That said I wanted to do it in well not only in terms of economics but also environmentally. Over the years I spent time learning about soil fertility and managing this agro-ecosystem in the best way that I could.”

Gerard finds time spent in his forest 'hugely satisfying'

Whatsapp Gerard finds time spent in his forest 'hugely satisfying'

In 2012 Gerard once again made major changes on the farm and put 100ac into forestry in a 20-year forestry scheme. While the land was removed from his organic licence, he manages it organically.

“I suppose once again I was motivated by the feeling of doing the right thing in terms of the environment and climate mitigation,” he says.

“I sold the cows and kept the best Aberdeen Angus heifers that had beef merit for breeding stock for sucklers.

“I now have 10 cows and their followers. Some calve in autumn and others in spring. Any stock born in the autumn are finished at 16-18 months from the shed, while the spring calves are generally kept for 24 months.

“I leave autumn calves on the cows until the following June/July and they really thrive the next spring, usually putting on 1.3-1.5kg a day. Annually I finish approximately 10 beef animals.

“Nowadays I find myself spending a lot of time in the forest which is hugely satisfying. There are over 50 species of hardwoods and softwoods including Norway spruce, Scots pine, EU larch, ash, oak, beech, sycamore, hazel, alder, spindle, holly and birch.

“I am half way through my 20-year cycle and it has largely been very rewarding.

“The main issue for me has been ash-die back — I had to remove 20,000 ash trees in the summer of 2022. My preference would have been to remove them earlier.

“I took all the trees out by hand, which is the correct way to handle it in terms of disease control, but I found the whole experience somewhat distressing.”

When he converted his farm to organic Gerard only took one cut of silage annually. Now with 32ac in grassland, he splits in into two parcels — one for grazing and one for silage.

Gerard with his sucklers

Whatsapp Gerard with his sucklers

These parcels are rotated annually; one was old pasture that was never ploughed and the other was reseeded before he converted with the Irish Organic Association in 1999.

“When I was milking, I never used paddock systems, I just grazed the ground as an open field,” he says.

“Now I move the stock each day to fresh pastures. The aim is to leave 60pc grass behind with the animals manuring and walking it into the ground.

“From April to July there are four 30-day rotations in the grazing parcel. After that, stock move to the silage ground; at that stage silage has been cut and watery slurry has been applied at 1,500gal/ac. Stock stay there until the end of November and they always have a paddock of grass before them.

“This land is very heavy, with animals never really being turned out before April 20.

“With this system of rotational grazing and silage production, I have really worked on building up the soil biology. For me it is all about getting life moving in the soil.

“Last year analysis on the soil organic matter showed 12-16pc, which I am very happy with, but in reality there isn’t a soil in the world that is nutrient-deficient — you just need soil biology to make those nutrients plant available.”

Over the past couple of years Gerard has spent a lot of time improving his composting techniques.

“I have always valued the organic manures generated by the animals in my farming system and now I am working on making that as effective as possible,” he says.

“Composting your farmyard manure when it leaves the shed is key. That brings aerobic bacteria and fungi into your compost and they assist in making nitrogen soluble and available to plants.

“I remove the farmyard manure from the shed. It has lots of straw in it because the animals are straw-bedded in organic systems. I make the compost windrows on concrete; they are approximately 20m long, 1.5m high and 2.5m wide.

Expand Close Gerard’s farmyard manure at the first turning stage with the composter / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gerard’s farmyard manure at the first turning stage with the composter

“I add in sawdust from my own small sawmill, just enough to bring fungal properties to the mix, and place a compost cover on top.

“I worked with Joe Doyle an agricultural engineer who designed a bespoke machine which I use to turn the compost effectively.

“It is turned the day after I build it to increase the heat. I might turn it four or five times in the first couple of weeks, always watching the temperature and moisture levels to get the heap teeming with life.

“Then I leave it alone for a while to allow the fungal hyphae to develop, constantly checking its progress. Ideally, I leave it for 12 months before applying it to the land.

“For me the challenge is always about understanding what I am doing as I find that empowering, and as an organic farmer that is even more important.

Grace Maher is development officer with the Irish Organic Association, grace.maher@irishoa.ie