Why this early organic convert switched from dairy to forestry on his 140ac Westmeath farm

Gerard Deegan also runs a suckler operation and says composting his farmyard manure is key

Thinking about the environment: Gerard Deegan in his 100ac forest on his Westmeath farm Expand
Gerard with his sucklers Expand
Gerard&rsquo;s farmyard manure at the first turning stage with the composter Expand
Gerard finds time spent in his forest 'hugely satisfying' Expand

Grace Maher

When Gerard Deegan converted his farm back in 1999, he became one of around 20 organic dairy farmers in the country.

One of the main drivers behind his switch was discontent with prices paid to farmers, and the feeling that he was no longer in control of what he was doing on his 140ac farm in Cloughan, near Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

