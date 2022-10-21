Why I became the first farmer in Ireland to feed a methane-reducing additive

Science tells us climate change is real, science has guided the setting of agriculture’s emissions reductions — and science can help us achieve those cuts.



We have already embraced protected urea fertilisers, low emission slurry spreading and increased use of clover, together with genotyping and maximising genetic gain across our herd — and now we have become the first commercial farm in Ireland to use methane-reducing feed additives.

Bovaer works by suppressing the enzyme that triggers methane production in the cow’s digestive system. It takes effect immediately and is safely broken down into compounds already naturally present in the cow’s stomach.

It is scientifically proven to not affect milk quality.

If fed in the correct conditions it delivers a 30pc methane reduction.

Working with Dairygold, who we supply milk to, we recently took delivery of a pallet of Bovaer to try out with a percentage of our dairy herd — including three of our show team at the National Dairy Show .

We are feeding the additive with a diet that consists of grass silage, straw, a grain mix and an alternative non-soya protein source.

Some of Peter's dairy herd get the additive with a diet of grass silage, straw, a grain mix and an alternative non-soya protein source

Some of Peter's dairy herd get the additive with a diet of grass silage, straw, a grain mix and an alternative non-soya protein source

All feed is analysed and the diet is balanced to have feed intakes of 24kgDM/hd/day. Cows being fed the additive have access to the feed mix 24 hours a day.

We intend to increase the number of animals fed this diet as we continue to house cows in the coming weeks.

Before committing to the product, I did a bit of research.

The company behind Bovaer is DSM (Dutch State Mines), the world’s biggest producer of vitamins for humans and animals, with an annual turnover in excess of €9bn.

In 2008 DSM assembled the Clean Cow team of scientists tasked with developing a methane-reducing feed additive, and within two years, in-house trials in sheep showed the product reduced enteric methane.

A bag of Bovaer

A bag of Bovaer

By 2012, positive results were confirmed in dairy and beef cattle.

Registration trials began in 2015with market authorisation filed in 2019, and then in February this year the product received European Food Safety Authority and EU approval for use in lactating dairy cows, including in-calf heifers, and reproductive cows.

The additive has 54 peer-reviewed papers from Canada, US, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, showing methane reductions by on average 30pc.

Bovaer is being fed across the world. A study of 20 beef cattle funded by Meat and Livestock Australia found it reduced methane emissions by 60-90pc, and Australia’s largest supermarket chain Coles is running a 9,800-cattle trial.

Dutch dairy processor Friesland Campina have begun a trial feeding the additive in 200 supplier farms — over 20,000 cows.

Danone flagship brand Actimel’s dairy suppliers in Belgium have started feeding the additive.

Dairy co-op Arla have begun a large-scale on-farm pilot programme which will see Bovaer fed to 10,000 cows across more than 20 farms in Denmark, Sweden, and Germany. Livestock in Brazil and Chile are also being fed the additive.

Of course,

As we head to the National Dairy Show in Millstreet, 3 of our show team have been part of the group of cows which are being fed the additive on farm and as those cows compete in the show ring, so too do DSM as they have also since entered Bovaer in the National Dairy Innovation Awards. It does give us a slight sense of pride seeing those animals walk into the show ring knowing we have fed them to produce 30% less methane & also allows us an opportunity to communicate to the public that we as dairy farmers are willing to tackle agricultural emissions.Going green comes at a cost for farmers: we are paying around €7 per cow per month, which will come down as Bovaer is rolled out further across the world.

As things stand, we will not be credited for that emissions reduction.

That’s a recurrent question: who will bear the long-term cost of emissions reduction? For example, I priced a diesel van versus an electric van this week, and the latter costs €10,000 more. The manufacturer or dealership does not bear the extra cost of me seeking out a greener form of transport.

So should I as a dairy farmer bear the cost of producing greener food?

The cost could be passed onto the consumer but the price of food is already a challenge in the cost of living crisis.

In the long term, when it is for the good of the people, then the EU, Irish Government or taxpayer should bear the cost.

More needs to be done on these additives, and it is being done.

Teagasc are working hard on trials, to have peer-reviewed data coming from Irish dairy systems. The speed of that scientific research is beyond anything we have seen before.

With the current product, we will not be able achieve a 30pc methane reduction with our entire herd but we are doing so with part of our herd, and so could many more Irish dairy farms.

But scientists are confident that within 2-3 years, we will be able to achieve that 30pc methane reduction across our entire dairy herd. Surely in the meantime any reductions achieved are a positive step for climate change?

DII calls on EU to help fund roll-out of new technology

The introduction of methane-reducing feed additives is welcomed across the agricultural sector.

Dairy Industry Ireland director Conor Mulvihill said: “We are striving hard to implement changes that improve the measured environmental credentials for Irish dairy across a range of metrics.

“Hopefully the science will be rapidly integrated into the Irish inventories once the peer-reviewed science is accepted.

“There is a huge opportunity now for EU and Irish dairy to be world leaders in this field.

“At present the technology works best with indoor systems, but I am confident our academic community and Teagasc will find solutions to ensure our world-leading grass-fed systems are protected and can take advantage.

“I would strongly note though that the technology does not provide any commercial benefit for the farmer or the industry — the benefit lies with the national inventories of emissions.

“So DII calls for public support at EU level for the roll-out of this technology as it is a clear public good.”

Dairygold Co-op added: “It is very encouraging to see farmers embracing new technologies that have the potential to establish a more sustainable platform for Ireland’s agricultural sector.

“We look forward with interest to see the impact Bovaer will have on the Hynes farm and the research ongoing at a national level to see if the technology can be effectively applied to pasture-based herds.

“It has the potential to be an effective emissions reduction measure which could complement the wide range of other initiatives being implemented across our milk supplier base.”

Teagasc’s Laurence Shalloo said: “It is likely that the biggest gains to be achieved at farm level in enteric methane reductions would be through greater understanding of enteric methane production and its relationships to a whole range of grassland parameters.

“In dairy cows on pasture, feed additives could have a role if they can be seen to provide consistent enteric methane reductions throughout the course of the day, can be fed through in-parlour feeders and that reductions are accepted as proven technologies for inclusion in the national inventories and that there is a mechanism to incentivise/recognise the farmer for their use.”

As the National Dairy Show begins in Millstreet, Co Cork, IHFA CEO Laurence Feeny said: “Irish dairy farmers have always been ready to adopt new science when it comes to grassland, AI, genomics and more.

“I have no doubt better breeding will make a big contribution but methane-reducing feed additives have the potential to jump-start this process and make rapid gains.

It’s fantastic to see pedigree herds taking the lead and being willing to showcase these products in public so people can see progress happening in real time.”