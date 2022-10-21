Farming

Why I became the first farmer in Ireland to feed a methane-reducing additive

Bovaer is proven to cut dairy cows’ emissions by 30pc and can help Irish agriculture achieve our targets

Making a difference: Peter Hynes with one of his calves that is getting the methane-reducing feed supplement Bovaer Expand
Calves are fed a probiotic supplement called &quot;Kowbucha,&quot; which has been shown to reduce the methane that they produce, as part of a trial at a Massey University's research farm in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Photo: Lucy Craymer/Reuters Expand
A bag of Bovaer Expand
Some of Peter's dairy herd get the additive with a diet of grass silage, straw, a grain mix and an alternative non-soya protein source Expand

Peter Hynes

Science tells us climate change is real, science has guided the setting of agriculture’s emissions reductions — and science can help us achieve those cuts.


We have already embraced protected urea fertilisers, low emission slurry spreading and increased use of clover, together with genotyping and maximising genetic gain across our herd — and now we have become the first commercial farm in Ireland to use methane-reducing feed additives.

