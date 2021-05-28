The Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee dragged officials from the Department of Agriculture’s forestry division over the coals on the stagnant forestry licence backlog at a tense meeting yesterday.

Gathering four months after its last meeting on the matter, committee members grilled Colm Hayes assistant secretary general at Department, Seamus Dunne chief forestry inspector and Eamon O’Doherty manager of Project Woodlands for two hours on the 6,119-strong licence logjam that remains in the system.

While the officials maintained their “absolute confidence” to delivering 4,500 licences by the end of the year (a 75pc increase on the 2020 figure), developments to date were described as “scandalous”, “chaotic” and “a shambles” by multiple TDs and senators – with serious questions posed on the capability of the Department to navigate the forestry sector away from "a cliff edge”.

At the meeting, chaired by Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill, the Department confirmed it will need to issue “at least 100 licences each week” for the rest of the year to meet its own targets – however, to date, an average of just 60 licences have been issued on a weekly basis.

Repossession

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said the crisis is having a “detrimental” effect on the timber industry, rural Ireland and farmers that have been left waiting years for approvals on planting, roads and felling.

“Farmers lives have been held up, upset and disrupted and their financial situation has been detrimentally affected.

“Contractors, hauliers, millers… are up to their eyes in debt. All they want is to get timber in, they don’t want to be drawing it from all over the world.

“These fellas that worked so hard in the industry are looking at you, the officials, and saying ‘what in the name of god are you doing’?

“If I was in your shoes today I would be ashamed that, since January 29 when you gave us assurances last, nothing has improved. If anything it is backward we are going instead of forwards.

“You’re after bringing a fine industry to its knees. I’m asking you, on two bended knees, will you please do the work that is necessary?

“It’s not impossible, we’re not asking you to climb Mount Everest, all we’re asking is for you to get through the backlog. Roll up your sleeves and tear into the job.”

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said "the whole industry in chaos”.

"I have guys at the moment that, after 30 years in business, have repossession guys taking their machines – so feel good about the likes of that.

"On climate change we have missed our targets by nearly 50pc for three or four years – how many tonnes of carbon sequestration have we missed out on by not planting?”

Senator Paul Daly rowed in on this point adding: “In our overall climate approach to achieving carbon neutrality our 8,000ha of annual planting is a key target.

"If we don’t reach it, what will have to change on the other side to balance that book? People are talking about herd reduction… will you accept responsibility for that decision on the back of your bad management?” he said.

Confident

Responding Mr Hayes outlined that some progress is being made by the Deparment.

“I remain confident that we will deliver the number of licences promised, it is a huge task to do so, but we are ambitious both for our own outfit and for the Irish forestry sector.

“We continue to focus all efforts on improving the licence situation, the difficulties created for those in the sector are clearly understood by us and our foremost objective is to resolve the situation.

"We remain concerned by the low conversion rate from approvals to planting; and I have written to the sector representatives last week to invite them to look at this in more detail and see how we can be of more assistance.

"There are enormous challenges that will require intense focus if they are to be achieved. It will require the incorporation of all stakeholders and we are committed to working with them in the achievement of the targets.”