Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

‘We’re not asking you to climb Everest – just clear the forestry licence backlog’

TDs and senators have criticised the Department of Agriculture’s forestry service for its failure on forestry targets

TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke Expand

Close

TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

TD Michael Healy-Rae. Photo: Tom Burke

Claire Mc Cormack

The Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee dragged officials from the Department of Agriculture’s forestry division over the coals on the stagnant forestry licence backlog at a tense meeting yesterday.

Gathering four months after its last meeting on the matter, committee members grilled Colm Hayes assistant secretary general at Department, Seamus Dunne chief forestry inspector and Eamon O’Doherty manager of Project Woodlands for two hours on the 6,119-strong licence logjam that remains in the system.

While the officials maintained their “absolute confidence” to delivering 4,500 licences by the end of the year (a 75pc increase on the 2020 figure), developments to date were described as “scandalous”, “chaotic” and “a shambles” by multiple TDs and senators – with serious questions posed on the capability of the Department to navigate the forestry sector away from "a cliff edge”.

Most Watched

Privacy