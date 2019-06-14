Weekend weather: Temperatures to reach up to 16C but rain to stay

Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell
Declan Dunne, Roscommon Mart, helps Matty Walsh load up his newly bought load.Photo: Brian Farrell
Brolly good time: June is proving a washout so far with more rain forecast. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Markus Krug

For once, Ireland is not getting the worst of the weather - although things still look bad for the coming week.

While the UK is being battered by torrential rains resulting in some flood warnings, Ireland will escape the worst of the storms.

Met Éireann said it was monitoring the situation closely but does not expect to issue a weather warning.

"The rain that is going to come through [today] will be heavy in some places but not at warning level. We don't expect the amounts of rain that would warrant a warning in Ireland," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

However, with temperatures below average for this time of the year, there is still no indication of a summery spell ahead.

The forecaster said: "The temperatures in the coming days will be in the mid-teens, so it is still quite cool for this time of the year."

Today will see more rain, which will gradually spread out from the west.

"Connacht and Ulster are hit by the rain first and it will extend throughout the country from there. Heavy bursts of rain are also possible. The night will then be mainly dry outside of Ulster."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Tomorrow is expected to be the best day of the weekend with a few longer dry spells, and only small patches of rain.

More extensive and heavy rain will then return on Sunday.

Met Éireann also forecast moderate winds throughout the weekend, mostly coming from the south and southwest.

The highest temperatures will be around 15C on Saturday and 16C on Sunday.

The upcoming week will then begin with less rain than Sunday, but scattered showers are still expected throughout Ireland.

But there is hope: there are indications for drier weather from Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as well as temperatures recovering gradually towards the average for June.

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More Forestry & Enviro

The Save Leitrim group at a previous protest outside Leinster House

Save Leitrim group claim afforestation rate in the county is double the official...
Stock image

Greens pushing for total review of CAP reform plan
Stock Image

Environment watchdog calls for radical action on fertiliser usage
West Limerick agricultural contractor Michael Barrett and his crew in action at Salesian Agricultural College Pallaskenry. Michael bought a new John Deere 8500 self propelled forage harvester from Geary's Garage, Kilmeedy, Limerick in recent weeks. According to John Geary the harvester is equipped with HarvestLab 3000 which allows it to give on-the-go measuring of moisture, dry matter, protein, starch, fiber, neutral detergent fiber, acid detergent fiber, and sugar.

'No sign of any change in weather patterns' - East to get two times average...

Agricultural emissions set to grow by 4pc over next decade - EPA
(Stock picture)

'Lessons have been learned from Cash for Ash' - Energy chief on new biomass...
It was confirmed last week that an exceedance for the herbicide glyphosate has been detected in the public drinking water supply in Newport, Co. Mayo.

Some water supplies have persistent issues with pesticide detections - Irish...


Top Stories

Ranchers sort cattle for early weaning in Beulah, North Dakota, U.S. August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen/File Photo

EU agrees deal to boost US beef imports - sources
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom

Trade deal with Mercosur is No. 1 priority: EU trade chief
Drone ranger: Technology is playing an increasingly important role in agriculture

Darragh McCullough: 'Technology will transform farming efficiency - but I...
Divided by the R663, the property has good road frontage.

Back on the market: 123ac in south Tipp
Stock image

Make combine hygiene a priority ahead of the harvest
Photo: Getty Images

Bayer to invest €5bn in new weed killers
It’s important to find your trailer’s maximum weight from the tow frame

Tow the line when you take a trailer on the roads - RSA