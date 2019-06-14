For once, Ireland is not getting the worst of the weather - although things still look bad for the coming week.

Weekend weather: Temperatures to reach up to 16C but rain to stay

While the UK is being battered by torrential rains resulting in some flood warnings, Ireland will escape the worst of the storms.

Met Éireann said it was monitoring the situation closely but does not expect to issue a weather warning.

"The rain that is going to come through [today] will be heavy in some places but not at warning level. We don't expect the amounts of rain that would warrant a warning in Ireland," a Met Éireann forecaster said.

However, with temperatures below average for this time of the year, there is still no indication of a summery spell ahead.

The forecaster said: "The temperatures in the coming days will be in the mid-teens, so it is still quite cool for this time of the year."

Today will see more rain, which will gradually spread out from the west.

"Connacht and Ulster are hit by the rain first and it will extend throughout the country from there. Heavy bursts of rain are also possible. The night will then be mainly dry outside of Ulster."

Tomorrow is expected to be the best day of the weekend with a few longer dry spells, and only small patches of rain.

More extensive and heavy rain will then return on Sunday.

Met Éireann also forecast moderate winds throughout the weekend, mostly coming from the south and southwest.

The highest temperatures will be around 15C on Saturday and 16C on Sunday.

The upcoming week will then begin with less rain than Sunday, but scattered showers are still expected throughout Ireland.

But there is hope: there are indications for drier weather from Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, as well as temperatures recovering gradually towards the average for June.

Irish Independent