Waste of energy — why are farmers denied the chance to generate renewable electricity?

Anger mounting at Government’s failure to remove restrictions on selling to the grid  blocking a potential income stream for small farms as Ireland lags behind rest of Europe on renewable power

Roll-out: Double-sided solar panels being installed on a farm in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Kyran O&rsquo;Brien Expand
Roll-out: Double-sided solar panels being installed on a farm in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Kyran O&rsquo;Brien

Roll-out: Double-sided solar panels being installed on a farm in Co Kilkenny. Photo: Kyran O’Brien

Declan O'Brien

There is mounting frustration among farmers that their participation in the renewable energy sector has effectively been hobbled by a combination of policy inertia and the prioritisation of mega wind and solar projects.

While the debate around climate change has centred on the need to cut carbon emissions from agriculture and transport, the failure to frame the national discourse in a wider context and address the restrictions that have locked many farmers out of renewable energy generation has stirred serious resentment.

“Farmers are being continually blamed for contributing to the carbon emissions problem, but we are being excluded from being part of the solution,” one angry farmer says.

