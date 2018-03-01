Three new solar farms get go-ahead

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for three solar farms in east Wicklow - two in Rathnew and one in Newtownmountkennedy.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for three solar farms in east Wicklow - two in Rathnew and one in Newtownmountkennedy.

Appeals were lodged against all three developments after planning permission was granted by Wicklow County Council last year.

On July 18, 2017, BNRGN Millvale Ltd received ten-year permission from Wicklow County Council to develop a solar farm comprising of 182,120 sqm of solar panels on ground mounted steel frames, one electrical substation, six inverter/transformer stations, all associated site services and works on a site with an area of 27 hectares at Milltown North and Cronroe in Rathnew. That decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála on August 8, 2017.

The inspectors report presented to the board found the proposed development would have acceptable impacts on visual amenity, would not seriously injure the residential amenities of property in the vicinity, would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience, would be acceptable in terms of flood risk and would be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. As a result, An Bord Pleanála granted permission with some revised conditions.