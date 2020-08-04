Farming

Take action now on spring frost damage

This year’s late spring frosts could substantially reduce the value of your plantation unless remedial steps are taken to revive damaged trees

Damage limitation: This year's warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts caused some severe damage to some young Sitka spruce trees
This year's warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts affected broadleaves such as oak

Damage limitation: This year&rsquo;s warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts caused some severe damage to some young Sitka spruce trees

Damage limitation: This year’s warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts caused some severe damage to some young Sitka spruce trees

This year&rsquo;s warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts affected broadleaves such as oak

This year’s warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts affected broadleaves such as oak

Damage limitation: This year’s warm weather in March followed by late spring frosts caused some severe damage to some young Sitka spruce trees

It may sound a bit daft talking about frost in August but bear with me, there’s a good reason why.

The late spring frosts in the middle of May caused substantial damage to trees around the country. Both broadleaf and conifer trees have been affected. A lot of this damage can be attributed to the mild winter and the warm weather we had in March, April and May.

Trees flushed earlier than usual, and this has influenced the severity of the damage caused by the spring frost. What was also unusual was the height of the trees affected. Frost will regularly damage trees up to two metres in height, but this spring trees as tall as five metres were injured.