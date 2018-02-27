'Take action': Forest Service issue highest fire warning due to dry weather

The Forest Service has this week issued a Extreme Fire Danger Risk warning, its highest level warning due to extremely dry weather.

The Forest Service has this week issued a Extreme Fire Danger Risk warning, its highest level warning due to extremely dry weather.

It says under these extreme Fire Risk Conditions which are likely to peak tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday that any ignition source in hazardous fuels will give rise to rapid and unpredictable wildfire development and spread.

Under these conditions, in upland situations fire can be expected to cover extensive areas and pose extreme difficulties to suppression efforts and may potentially likely give rise to Major Emergency scenarios. Analysis suggests that risks will be most acute in Western Coastal regions.

Pending further review, this risk condition will remain in place until 1200hrs on Friday, March 2, 2018 and will revert to Condition ORANGE at this point until further notice. The service says an anticyclone system consistent with ‘Type A’ characteristics and centred over central Scandinavia is inducing moderate easterly airflows, low temperatures and very low air humidity levels over Ireland.

Nasa satellite picture shows smoke from a huge gorse fire in Co Galway in 2017