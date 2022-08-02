Steven Meyen: How to stop forest fires getting out of hand

Firefighters try to put out a blaze in Germany

As I write this, Europe burns. So many huge fires are destroying thousands of hectares of forests across the continent during this latest heatwave.

Mediterranean countries are worst affected but central and western European countries including Ireland are also suffering.

We can all help to prevent a fire from getting out of hand. With a bit of planning, both forest owners and visitors to the countryside can make a huge difference.

First of all, keep an eye on the Forest Fire Danger Rating issued by the Department of Agriculture. This colour-coded assessment provides an early warning of high fire risk weather conditions; see www.teagasc.ie/firerisk

As a forest owner

Every forest owner should have an up-to-date, detailed and practical fire plan in place for each forest.

Putting a plan together will help you to think through important elements and will be a great help when a fire occurs and a fast response is required.

For instance, when a fire breaks out is not the time to go looking for the key to the forest gate!

A good fire plan should include a clear to-do list when a fire occurs to keep you, your family, your neighbours and the emergency services safe.

Have a detailed map immediately available showing access points, escape routes, assembly points, equipment locations (such as PPE) and potential sources of water (eg, nearby river). This will be a great help for fire-fighting personnel.

Firefighters battle a forest fire in the Czech Republic

Whatsapp Firefighters battle a forest fire in the Czech Republic

Also include contact details for the emergency services, forestry consultant or company, neighbouring landowners and local forest owners, to summon help should the need arise.

Have fire-fighting tools such as beaters, buckets, knapsack sprayers and pumps to hand and in good working order.

Fire prevention is based on cooperation. The shared (and increasing) threat from fire is an ideal opportunity for neighbours and forest owners to work together.

Owners of neighbouring forests should develop joint fire plans and share responsibility for guarding against fire.

Forest owners should be particularly vigilant during dry spells, especially at weekends and at evening times.

A period of 24-48 hours can be sufficient to dry out dead moorland vegetation following rain.

If fire is detected, do not delay: summon help immediately and activate your fire plan. Do not rely on others to call the Fire Service.

Where fire breaks are required, ensure that they are inspected regularly prior to the fire season and kept vegetation-free. Fire breaks should be at least six metres wide.

Also ensure access routes to your forest are maintained in good order. If there is a locked forest gate, make sure the padlock is well oiled and that the well-marked key can easily be found.

Firefighters try to put out a blaze in Germany

Whatsapp Firefighters try to put out a blaze in Germany

Insurance

Your forest is a valuable asset gradually increasing in value as the trees mature.

Also, the Department requires grant-aided forest owners to maintain and protect their forests. This includes an obligation to replant where a forest is damaged by fire.

Insurance has got much more expensive over the last couple of years, but it’s still important to have adequate cover in place.

Consider insuring against re-establishment costs, loss of timber values and fire brigade call-out charges.

Re-establishment costs vary depending on the age and species of the forest but are often in the region of €3,000/ha.

A fire-damaged Irish woodland

Whatsapp A fire-damaged Irish woodland

Timber values increase with age and the annual insurance premium will reflect this.

Fire brigade call-out charges can be substantial, so consider cover for this.

If your forest is destroyed or damaged by fire, you should report this to the nearest Garda Station and to the Department’s Forestry Division. The local forestry inspector can advise on reinstatement measures.

As a visitor

Most wildfires in Ireland are caused by people, usually accidentally but sometimes through careless or even criminal behaviour.

A forgotten barbecue or a blocked gate can turn a small incident into something much, much more serious.

If a wildfire gets out of hand, it will threaten very quickly the homes and safety of rural communities.

Wildfires destroy forests and bog land. They destroy valuable but delicate habitats and its flora and fauna.

They release huge amounts of carbon. These ecosystems will take a long time to recover.

Wildfires destroy valuable timber assets that took a long time to mature.

And they take up the time and resources of the emergency services.

Here’s how the general public can help:

■ Be considerate and don’t park across entrances and gates because by doing so you will impede access by emergency vehicles.

■ Don’t light fires in and around forests or open land.

■ If you see a fire, do not attempt to intervene under any circumstances. Instead, gather all family or group members and move to a safe location such as a car park, upwind of the fire, and immediately ring the Fire and Rescue Services on 112.

Upcoming forestry events

The Forest Village at the Tullamore Show on Sunday, August 14 will provide free, comprehensive and up-to-date information on forestry and renewable energy. See www.teagasc.ie/forestry

And the Woodland Festival on Sunday, August 28 at the Clonalis Estate, Castlerea, Co Roscommon aims to foster a greater awareness of the benefits of trees.

It will focus on woodland management and the amenity aspects of our woods, as well as the use of wood in furniture, crafts and building.

There will be live demonstrations, walks and talks, games, information stands, wood products, food, crafts and family entertainment. See www.woodlandfestival.ie

Steven Meyen is a Teagasc forestry advisor based in Ballybofey; steven.meyen@teagasc.ie