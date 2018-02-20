Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Tuesday 20 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Scheme which sees farmers paid to maintain public walks to be extended

2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.
2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

A commitment given by Minister for Rural Affairs, Michael Ring to extend the number of walks covered by The Walks Scheme has been welcomed by IFA National Hill Committee Chairman Flor McCarthy.

The scheme involves landholders as key participants in the provision of high quality walking trails, by contracting them to undertake maintenance work on sections of National Way Marked Ways and other priority walks that traverse their lands.

The landholders receive payments which average €1,100 for maintenance work undertaken, in line with agreed work plans. The scheme currently covers 39 trails, with payments made to approximately 1,900 landholders to maintain those trails.

At a meeting of Comhairle na Tuaithe the recreational consultative body, attended by the Minister recently, Flor McCarthy said that the current Walks Scheme, which has been in existence for nearly 10 years, has proved very successful in developing tourism in peripheral and other rural areas throughout the country.

He said the extension of the scheme is now necessary as there are many more walks that could be added to the 40 already in the scheme.

The IFA hill farmer leader outlined that 2,000 farmers benefit from the scheme, worth nearly €2m and is a significant boost to farm income for those farmers participating.

At the Comhaile na Tuaithe meeting it was pointed out that recreational tourism has huge potential and it is important that the necessary infrastructure is further developed. In many of the walks, the use of the Rural Social Scheme has proved crucial, he said.

Flor McCarthy also welcomed the commitment given by the Minister to address insurance issues to protect all landowners whether they are in the Walks Scheme or not.

Also Read

Minister Michael Ring recently he intends to initiate a comprehensive review of the scheme’s operation this year in order to determine how best to expand the scheme and maximise the impact of the resources available.

This review will inform any decisions to be made regarding new walks to be included in the scheme.

He said as significant consultation will be required with both landholders and other stakeholders, it is unlikely that any increase in the number of walks covered by the scheme will be implemented until late 2018 or early 2019.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Nitrates Derogation secured - what it means for farmers

The ‘Super-Ranger’ badgers that may hold the key to limiting the spread...
53 herds in these areas were restricted with a total of 302 reactors removed, 32 of the restrictions followed reactor disclosure at a contiguous herd test.

TB nightmare in Kerry showing 'signs of improvement' as Minister says...
Severe phosphorus deficiency in Sitka spruce can also lead to low nitrogen availability in soils. Nutritional deficiencies can reduce stocking density. Photo: Teagasc

Winter checks vital for long term prospects of your trees
Stock Picture (RSPB/PA)

Calls for farmers with Hen Harrier land to be compensated to avoid land...
Blaze alert: A fire rages out of control near the iconic Gougane Barra church in Co Cork Photo: John Delea

Minister says Department is not ‘specifically’ seeking affidavits from...
Harvesting can eat up a substantial chunk of the intial returns from forestry

Forestry targets are doomed to failure if farmers' concerns are not addressed


Top Stories

A buoyant cull cow trade in the marts has seen feeders pay over €1,000/hd for good quality Friesian stock.

Export demand pushes cull cow prices to a five year high
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Hogan remains steadfast that any Mercosur deal must be 'balanced'
Shinnagh Road in rural Tyrone / Credit: Google Maps

Farm sheds and machinery damaged in suspected arson attack at site in...
(Stock image)

Potato growers get less than one-fifth of the price consumers pay for spuds
Just 20 years ago, Brazil exported just 6 million tonnes, less than 1pc of the world total.

US set to lose top spot as global corn exporter to Brazil

Warning hard Brexit would devastate sheep farming in North
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the

City farmers are learning to grow food without soil or sunlight