New scheme launched to revive plantations devastated by Ash dieback

Details of a new scheme to help farmers whose ash plantations have been hit with Ash dieback have been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

Under the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme, grants of €3,000/ha to €6,600/ha will be made available to forestry owners for the reconstitution of forestry affected by Ash dieback.

Underplanting/partial re-planting grants of €2,285-4,375 and site clearance grants of €1,000, will be available from June 22.

Ash dieback was first discovered in Irish forestry in 2012 after the disease had spread from eastern Europe across the continent.

To date, €7m has been paid out, with approximately 1,000 hectares reconstituted, but growers say the losses to the disease could cost them over €1bn.

The latest scheme is looking to promote the growth of ash through thinning and removing plantations with high levels of infection. It also hopes to help build resilience and diversity into plantations.

Under the scheme, support will be made available for a site clearance or partial clearance in advance of the replacement on Ash dieback sites with alternative species or underplanting - the artial re-planting of an ash plantation.

There will be three different categories of Ash dieback areas grant-aided subject to eligibility. Owners of Category 1 trees (under 7m) can receive a grant to under-plant or reconstitute the trees.

Category 2 applies to trees that are between 7m and 17m in height and less than or equal to 18cm diameter at breast height and are less than 25 years old.

In this category, underplanting options are available for plantations with for medium levels of infection, while underplanting and reconstitution options are available for plantations with high levels of infections.

Donal Whelan of the Irish Timber Growers Association (ITGA) said many growers would be particularly disappointed that the reconstitution option was not available for all plantations.

Concern

And there is concern with some of the operational detail of the scheme, he said. "We call for considerable flexibility in implementing the scheme by the Department which will be critical for its adoption."

He said the reconstitution grant should be made available for all infected sites where the ash is 7-17m and particularly for over 17m in height, regardless of the level of infection.

"Research on Ash dieback would show that the disease will continue to spread within such infected ash plots," said Mr Whelan.

"Experience here and in the UK is that earlier intervention keeps costs to a minimum because, as the disease spreads, health and safety becomes a significant issue, with dangerous trees and reconstitution costs consequently will increase further later in a rotation."