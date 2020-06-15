Farming

New scheme launched to revive plantations devastated by Ash dieback

Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree Expand

Dead leaves hang on an infected Ash tree

Getty Images

Michael Keaveny

Details of a new scheme to help farmers whose ash plantations have been hit with Ash dieback have been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

Under the Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme, grants of €3,000/ha to €6,600/ha will be made available to forestry owners for the reconstitution of forestry affected by Ash dieback.

Underplanting/partial re-planting grants of €2,285-4,375 and site clearance grants of €1,000, will be available from June 22.