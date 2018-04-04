New research into better nutrient management of slurry

The Nutrient Management Centre at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI), Hillsborough, is currently being commissioned with a key goal to explore technologies which offer opportunities for better nutrient management of slurry and digestate.

Screw Press Separation and Centrifugation are the two established technologies currently being investigated for their impact and effectiveness in removing, off farm, large quantities of solids from farm slurries and digestates i.e. feedstock.

Separation of feedstock produces a solids fraction containing a high proportion of phosphorus (P) which is more economical to transport off farm for both agricultural and non-agricultural purposes. This is especially important for Northern Ireland, since oversupply of P to grassland has increased soil P levels beyond crop requirement optimum, leading to increased risk of P runoff to water courses and a negative impact on water quality.

Screw Press separator separating anaerobic digestate into solid and liquid fractions.

At AFBI Hillsborough, it is planned that separated solids will be exported off farm to other agricultural land where P supply is low, and the separated liquid fraction, with its reduced solids and P content, will be applied to AFBI grassland as a bio-fertiliser. The Screw Press Separation technology has the potential to reduce total P from slurry or digestate by 20-40%.