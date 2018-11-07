Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 7 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'Negativity around forestry needs to stop if we want to reach climate targets'- Department

Farm organisations have recently opposed the level of planting in the northwest of the country
Farm organisations have recently opposed the level of planting in the northwest of the country
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Negative commentary on forestry needs to come to an end if we want to reach climate targets, Secretary General at the Department of Agriculture Brendan Gleeson has said.

Mr Gleeson told members of the Oireachtais Committee on Climate Action today that planting of forests will play a significant part in reducing emissions and reaching 2030 climate targets.

He said that the negative debate around forestry has to come to an end in order to promote the planting of trees and encourage carbon sequestration.

“Forestry is a critical part of this discussion. We need to be planting trees now to provide mitigation for the 2030 onward period. I’m concerned around about the negative narrative around forestry that it might make it more difficult to reach targets, it’s important to encourage planting of trees,” he said.

“It’s very.very important we don’t have eternally negative narrative around afforestation.”

He said while the Department has received criticism for the over-planting of sitka spruce trees in some areas, he pointed out that there is now an obligation for new forest plans to include at least 15pc broadleaves and that greater grants are available for broad leaf planting.

“There is a significant commentary on sitka spruce being planted. We are sensitive to the need of stock of trees. There is a need to stock trees that provide income for farmers, that  re manageable and renewable and can be harvested in a renewable way,” he said.

Farm organisations have recently opposed the level of planting in the northwest of the country, with both the IFA and INHFA calling for a moratorium on planting in counties such as Leitrim.

Also Read

“We need to get the right trees, in the right place, for the right reason and with the right management,” said Mary Rooney, regional chair of Leitrim-West Cavan INHFA.

“INHFA want an immediate ban on the planting and replanting of monoculture, conifers and their replacement with mixed broadleaf  forestry.

Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Into the wild: Rhododendrons grow wild at the foot of Benbulben in Sligo.

Opinion: An ecological menace that's out of control at a park near you
Agriculture emissions are projected to increase by between 3-4pc by 2020 and 6-7pc by 2030 on current levels based on an expansion of animal numbers, particularly for the dairy herd.

Greenhouse gas levels set to rise as dairy expansion continues
Stock image

Couple lose their challenge to wind farm being built near their home
Bringing in the turf for winter Williamstown Bog Co. Westmeath. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Peat companies appeal turf cutting exemption decision

European Investment Bank backs first project to encourage Continuous Cover...
Soldiers Hill at Garlow Cross Near Navan. Localman Liam McCarthy looks through the tipped rubbish. Pic: Seamus Farrelly

Calls for illegal dumpers to be named and shamed

Farmers warned felling licences taking a year to process - IFA


Top Stories

UCD Vet School lecturer, Catherine McAloon.

How to reduce the risk of heifer mastitis on your farm
It's understood that Qatar Racing has purchased the farm. Stock photo: Getty Images

Qatar Racing buys second million euro farm in County Limerick
Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon

Kerry reaffirms full year guidance as business volumes continue to grow
'Fragmentation adds to farm costs and reduces operational efficiency'

Can more tax reliefs help increase farm sizes and lower the age of farmers?
Elphin Mart Annual Show & Sale of Weanling Bulls. Lot Number 52H 1st Prize Charolais. Weight 300Kg. DOB 22/4/2018 Sex Male. Breed CH. Price €1240 Photo Brian Farrell

Foyle Meats continue to turn up the heat on prices
A dry period of over 60 days is recommended by Teagasc for spring-calving cows

How to get up to 25pc more from your cow in the next lactation
Watch cattle for signs of aggressiveness and cull any particularly difficult cattle - it’s not worth the risk.

16 golden rules for handling cattle safely