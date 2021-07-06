Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Maximising the timber quality of your young broadleaf forest

Selective management is crucial if you want top value for the hardwood timber you produce

Best of the best: Select and mark your future Potential Crop Trees (yellow paint) before the first thinning operation is carried out, as all your attention will be focused on these super trees over the coming years. Photos: Teagasc. Expand
Timely thinning is of critical importance. Here, lines of a Scots pine nurse crop need to be removed before they smother the oak Expand

Close

Best of the best: Select and mark your future Potential Crop Trees (yellow paint) before the first thinning operation is carried out, as all your attention will be focused on these super trees over the coming years. Photos: Teagasc.

Best of the best: Select and mark your future Potential Crop Trees (yellow paint) before the first thinning operation is carried out, as all your attention will be focused on these super trees over the coming years. Photos: Teagasc.

Timely thinning is of critical importance. Here, lines of a Scots pine nurse crop need to be removed before they smother the oak

Timely thinning is of critical importance. Here, lines of a Scots pine nurse crop need to be removed before they smother the oak

/

Best of the best: Select and mark your future Potential Crop Trees (yellow paint) before the first thinning operation is carried out, as all your attention will be focused on these super trees over the coming years. Photos: Teagasc.

Steven Meyen

There are many reasons to plant a broadleaf forest on the farm: timber production, biodiversity, water protection and landscape.

If timber production is a central driver, then timely selective management is a must.

Most Watched

Privacy