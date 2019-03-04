Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 4 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

March 'to be the month of many weathers' as Storm Freya hits with unexpected heavy snow

  • Unexpected snow and sleet hit parts of the country
  • Yellow weather warning issued by Met Éireann yesterday morning for Munster, Leinster and a number of counties
  • Warning expired at 8am this morning, however it will continue to be 'cold and showery'
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
A car comes off the road near Portlaoise
Laura Lynott

Laura Lynott

March is set to be "the month of many weathers" as the cold and showery weather will continue after Storm Freya's unexpected snow showers.

Thousands of motorists were caught up in traffic chaos and passengers were caught at Dublin Airport yesterday after unexpected snow and sleet hit parts of the country.

The heavy snowfall caused "extremely poor" driving conditions, with some roads impassable and motorways closed, and significant traffic delays were caused on other routes.

A yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday morning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

The Status Yellow snow-ice warning was put in place from 4pm, and was later extended to the entire country to 8am this morning.

Met Eireann forecaster Joan Blackburn said that there is lying snow in places, and it will be a cold and showery day ahead.

"March is the month of many weathers and it certainly deserves that title," she told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"It will continue to be cold and showery with heavy rain showers and snow on higher ground with highest temperatures 5 - 8 degrees."

Also Read

"There will be further heavy showers overnight with lows tonight of 1 - 4 degrees."

The windy and rainy weather will continue tomorrow which will lead to some spot flooding, Ms Blackburn said.

Cold, bright, blustery weather is anticipated throughout Wednesday and Thursday and the weekend is expected to be "unsettled and chilly".

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More Forestry & Enviro

Gorse fire raging on Bray Head in mid-July

Farmers say decision not to extend burning season could increase wild fire risk
Farmers support weed wiping initiative in Seagahan catchment.

Free weed-wiping service deemed great success in Northern Ireland
Soils can soak fast at this time of year

Balmy days: But unsettled weather set to sweep in
File photo

Lime sales surge as farmers make most of mild conditions
Gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains last night.

Gorse fires in February are started by humans, not climate change-...
Irish President Michael D Higgins. (Danny Lawson/PA)

President Higgins questions environmental benefits of...

Lab-grown steak could be worse for climate than flatulent cattle - scientists


Top Stories

IFA President Joe Healy. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Farmers warn rural broadband rollout cannot 'fall off a cliff'
(Stock image)

Adrian Weckler: Leo's rural broadband wobble puts question mark over...
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: We are leaving nothing to chance after last year's lambing...
Minister Michael Creed

Beef finishers call for total overhaul of payment grid
Dairy Council chief Zoe Kavanagh

Veganism a passing fad, claims Dairy Council
The 39ac parcel of ground near Clonee is currently zoned for agricultural usage but has future development potential

Commuter belt land at €50,000 per acre to set a bar for Leinster land in...
Is the demise of the traditional farm becoming inevitable?

Ann Fitzgerald: We must take steps to save the future of the family farm