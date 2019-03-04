March is set to be "the month of many weathers" as the cold and showery weather will continue after Storm Freya's unexpected snow showers.

March 'to be the month of many weathers' as Storm Freya hits with unexpected heavy snow

Thousands of motorists were caught up in traffic chaos and passengers were caught at Dublin Airport yesterday after unexpected snow and sleet hit parts of the country.

The heavy snowfall caused "extremely poor" driving conditions, with some roads impassable and motorways closed, and significant traffic delays were caused on other routes.

A yellow weather warning was issued by Met Éireann yesterday morning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Galway and Roscommon.

The Status Yellow snow-ice warning was put in place from 4pm, and was later extended to the entire country to 8am this morning.

Met Eireann forecaster Joan Blackburn said that there is lying snow in places, and it will be a cold and showery day ahead.

"March is the month of many weathers and it certainly deserves that title," she told RTÉ Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"It will continue to be cold and showery with heavy rain showers and snow on higher ground with highest temperatures 5 - 8 degrees."