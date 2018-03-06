Leitrim county councillors have unanimously agreed to amend their County Development Plan in a bid to curb the level of afforestation in the county.

Leitrim councillors move to curb the level of afforestation in the county

In a development which campaigners say has echoes of the successful anti- fracking campaign in the county, councillors approved three motions to amend the plan, despite reservations from the executive about the legal implications of such a move.

The issue has now been referred to the council’s economic and planning special policy committee which has been charged with developing a formula of words which will ensure the amendment complies with national government policy and does not affect the rights of landowners. Welcoming the councillors’ decision, Edwina Guckian, a member of the Save Leitrim lobby group which was established last January, said the cross-party support for the motions reflected widespread community concern about the level of afforestation in the county.

Hughie Duignan from Mount Allen, Co Roscommon pictured at yesterday's INHFA protest outside the Department of Agriculture offices in Drumshambo, Co Leitrim

She said she believed people power would be an important part of this campaign with many of those involved in the fight against fracking, now highlighting their concerns about the proportion of Sitka spruce plantations in Leitrim. Save Leitrim estimate that the 14,000 hectares of forestry plantations in Leitrim account for 50pc of the agricultural land.