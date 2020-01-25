Lack of income and funding after initial crop holding back forestry

Pat Davitt, IPAV CEO, said his members say the primary reason more land is not being afforested and one rarely, if ever, sighted by commentators, is the lack of income and funding available after the initial crop is harvested.

"If there are no grants available to plant, but the land must be planted with no premiums to collect, where will the farmer's income come from?

"Hence forestry, is now being seen more as a generational crop, a pension fund for children, rather than a serious alternative to the current beef and land use issue."