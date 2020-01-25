Lack of income and funding after initial crop holding back forestry

Pat Davitt, CEO of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV)
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A lack of income and funding available after an initial crop is harvested is impacting the amount of land being planted, according to the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers.

Pat Davitt, IPAV CEO, said his members say the primary reason more land is not being afforested and one rarely, if ever, sighted by commentators, is the lack of income and funding available after the initial crop is harvested.

"If there are no grants available to plant, but the land must be planted with no premiums to collect, where will the farmer's income come from?

"Hence forestry, is now being seen more as a generational crop, a pension fund for children, rather than a serious alternative to the current beef and land use issue."

However, he said, the growth in long-term leasing continues.

"We all know that the only real security lies in owning your own land. A common thread from our contributors is the popularity of long-term land leasing."

However, he warned that this is not the way to a sustainable farming sector. "Regardless of how long the lease is, it will run out, giving the owner an opportunity to take back the land. This possibly may leave the young farmer struggling to find an alternative."

There is a clear move, he says, by younger farmers towards long-term leasing.

Outlay

"In many cases banks are simply not prepared to fund land purchase, based on value alone. Return is seen as an important factor."

For the young farmer, the real attractions are minimal upfront outlay required, and the long lease provides them with the incentive to improve the holding and reap the benefits, in the medium term, he said. And from the landowners' perspective, it is proving really attractive also.

"In many cases, the age profile is 60+, and there are no family members available or interested in running the farm. The land stays in the same ownership and the landowner receives an income in a tax efficient manner."

