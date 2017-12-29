Lack of forest planting may scupper our hopes of hitting climate change targets

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle warned if the low planting levels continue, we will not be able to reap the benefits of potential carbon sequestration.

It is expected that 5,400 hectares will have been planted this year, which falls far short of the targets of more than 7,100. A major national campaign is in the pipeline between Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture to try to increase the level of planting nationwide. It also comes at a time when the country's dairy sector is expanding rapidly, with the milk pool expected to hit expansion targets set out under the Food Harvest 2020 blueprint two years ahead of target.

Prof Boyle said forestry is probably the single most important option to reduce agriculture's carbon emissions, and it is something that should concern all aspects of agriculture. He pointed out Ireland is likely to face obligations in the agri-food sector to reduce emissions by 30pc from 2005 to 2030. "It is a real challenge as we won't meet the intermediary target for 2020," he said.

Teagasc director Gerry Boyle